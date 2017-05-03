Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Furious’ About Split And Considers Suing Over ‘Mysterious Circumstances’ Of Break-Up

It seems Khloe Kardashian is in the middle of a break-up rumor, no matter which way she turns. Even as she responds to gossip that she has split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Khloe is finding new rumors from which she has to defend herself. In this case, the news that Ms. Kardashian has distanced herself from trusted friend and long-time hair stylist Monica Rose is forcing the celebrity to deliver a measured response. Khloe isn’t just responding to media interest, either. According to late reports, the youngest Kardashian is also responding to Monica Rose, personally.

Khloe Wants to Sue Monica Rose

Denim on denim w my beautiful @khloekardashian ????#SecretShoot | Hair @justinemarjan | Makeup @styledbyhrush #STYLEDbyMonicaRose Be sure to tune into E! Tonight for the season premiere of #KUWTK season 13 #SundayFunday ???????? A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

As New York magazine shares, Khloe has been left feeling very upset by the “mysterious circumstance” that led to a split between hairstylist Monica Rose and herself. Understandable, since Rose became a close confidant to the whole Kardashian family when she met them on a shoot for Complex magazine in 2007.

Monica had been considered a close friend over the past seven years, but the rest of the Kardashian and Jenner extended family has recently been distancing themselves from the stylist over recent weeks. In fact, Khloe has maintained a working friendship with Ms. Rose, even as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian began publicly seeking out a new stylist.

That leads to the big question. What happened? No one is speaking about it. What is known is that the conflict began suddenly several weeks ago and, since that time, the Kardashian family has been attempting to distance themselves from Ms. Rose.

An unnamed source said the Kardashian family is upset over the matter because they had considered Monica Rose as a part of the family.

While Monica insists that she has always delivered excellent service to the family, Khloe is considering taking legal action against Ms. Rose.

In the meantime, Monica continues to service other celebrity clients, including Chrissy Teigen and Cara Delevingne.

Khloe Kardashian Nixes Tristan Thompson Break-Up Rumors

???? US ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

Just as rumors emerge surrounding Monica Rose’s position with the Kardashian family, Life & Style reports that Khloe is putting out fires on another front. Disputing gossip that she and Tristan Thompson have split, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebrity made a show of support at a recent Cleveland Cavaliers game. Khloe was there to support Tristan and his teammates, but also seemed to be trying to prove that the split rumors have no basis in fact.

While at the game, Ms. Kardashian made a short video of Thompson giving a post-game interview. When she shared the clip on her social media sites, Khloe captioned the video with a simple “Hi handsome” that seemed to deliberately bash break-up rumors.

The rumors were spurred by an earlier statement made by a source close to Mr. Thompson in which it was suggested the Cavaliers player would be spending more time with his team and his ex, Jordan Craig.

“Tristan needs to focus on his job, which is getting the Cavs back to the finals,” said the source. “But he is also spending more time with his baby and baby mama Jordan Craig. Tristan still cares for his ex Jordan and having a baby with her has only strengthened that bond.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Khloe Kardashian suggested the couple is going through a rough patch, though a split was not specifically mentioned. The source indicated that Khloe is upset that Tristan won’t make a deeper commitment, or take their relationship to the next level.

As Khloe and Thompson work toward hashing out their difficulties, they continue to support one another, as Ms. Kardashian proves with her recent social media shares. It’s only a matter of time before Khloe and Tristan move past this recent bit of gossip.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]