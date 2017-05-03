Justin Bieber And Hailee Steinfeld Dating Rumors Are Not True

Justin Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld are not dating, despite rumors that have been floating around the internet this week. In fact, not only is Hailee Steinfeld not dating Justin Bieber but she is still involved with her boyfriend, Cameron Smoller.

On May 2, 2017, in the earlier part of the day, Justin Bieber fans went into a frenzy at the thought of their beloved Justin getting involved in a new relationship. TMZ reported the rumors of Justin Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld dating and at this time the update on the site says, “Our sources are clear… their relationship has left the friend zone.” This is despite the fact that Steinfeld’s reps have clarified that she is not in a relationship with Justin Bieber.

The TMZ article says that Bieber and Steinfeld met through their church where they were introduced by the mutual friend, pastor Carl Lentz. The source says that they have been dating for about a month.

Hailee and Justin are friends though. They have been seen FaceTiming each other and they were seen at The Met Gala together. Fans might find it easy to believe that they are in a relationship that is beyond friendly because there are photographs of them together and they do look like there could be something more going on between them.

According to Us Magazine though, Hailee cannot be dating Justin because she is still dating Cameron Smoller. The couple have been quite public about their relationship since December of 2016 and they frequently post pictures of each other on Instagram. They were first seen publicly at the 2017 Globe Awards.

Just 2 days ago, on April 30, 2017, Cameron Smoller shared a picture of himself and Hailee on Instagram with 3 roses in the caption area. Fans of Hailee’s are commenting about how they know that she is not dating Justin Bieber and that Smoller and Steinfeld make a great couple. Others are saying that Steinfeld and Bieber are having an affair behind his back.

Honestly though – would you be surprised if you found out that Justin Bieber was involved with Hailee Steinfeld? She does bear an uncanny resemblance to a certain Justin Bieber ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, who he dated from 2011 to 2014. She also has both a singing and acting career, like Gomez. You couldn’t really blame Justin Bieber if he decided to try and steal Hailee away from Smoller, could you?

Since Justin Bieber’s on again, off again romance with Selena Gomez, he has been linked with many different celebrities and models. Kourtney Kardashian may be the one woman that could have handled Justin Bieber but there was never confirmation of a serious relationship between the two. Kourtney was seen with Justin Beiber several times after her relationship with Scott Disick came to an end. Bieber has frequently been seen with model like Hailey Baldwin, Jayde Pierce, and Barbara Palvin.

Perhaps there is a reason that Justin Bieber has not been able to hold relationships with women since he broke up with Selena Gomez. Could it be that Bieber’s fans are just too aggressive? Could it be that the media chases women away from Justin’s life? Or could it be the drama that Bieber seems to invite into his life? It is possible that women just can’t handle the media buzz that seems to follow him wherever he goes.

Whatever the actual situation is that prevents Justin Bieber from finding a woman to stick with him for the long term, fans are glad that he is still single. After all, how can the randomly run into him and make him fall in love with them at first sight if he has a girlfriend already? Isn’t that every Justin Bieber fan’s fantasy?

