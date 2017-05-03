‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Gives First Statement After Announcing Chris Lopez As Her Baby Daddy

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has finally revealed the name of the man who fathered her third child. The soon-to-be mother of three seemingly got fed up with speculation and tabloid headlines on Monday, and took to her Twitter account to make the big reveal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry had used Snapchat to document the fact that she was taking a DNA test for Ancestry.com, a company that helps people determine their heritage using genetic markers. One media outlet revealed that the Teen Mom 2 star was taking a DNA test, and then asked the question “Is Chris Lopez really the baby daddy?” Lowry replied to the tweet with a bombshell of her own, revealing that the DNA test for for ancestry reasons, and that yes, Chris Lopez is the father of her child.

Little one ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Later, Kailyn Lowry told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that she felt like “it was time” for her to reveal Chris Lopez as her child’s father. Of course, many Teen Mom 2 fans had already figured out that Chris was the baby daddy, but Lowry had previously refused to confirm their suspicions.

“I wish Chris the best. I have nothing but positive things to say about him and it just felt like it was time to reveal that he was the dad.”

Meanwhile, Chris Lopez seemingly had no idea that Kailyn Lowry was about to name him as the father so publicly. After Kail’s tweet, Chris took to his own Twitter account to give his reaction to the big reveal. Chris used a reaction GIF to reveal his surprise, deciding to post a small clip of actor Jensen Ackles’ Supernatural character reading something online and rolling his eyes in disgust before quickly slamming his laptop closed. Later, Lopez also tweeted, “Did I miss something?” and “I’m so lost.”

In the past, Kailyn Lowry has revealed that she didn’t know how involved her baby daddy was going to be in raising their child. However, in a recent blog post, the Teen Mom 2 star hinted that Chris wouldn’t be around much, saying she was “worried” about raising the baby with “no help.”

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help. I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Mom x3 + a degree ????????‍???? new blog post up on kaillowry.com of my grad pix shoot we did yesterday with the boys ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Meanwhile, MTV is said to be desperate get get Chris Lopez on Teen Mom 2. The Network is said to be trying to get Lopez to sign a release form so that they can film him with Kailyn for the new season of the show. However, Chris isn’t biting. So far he’s refused their offers, which have allegedly included a cash incentive.

“Most of the [boyfriends and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” a source told The Ashley. “This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

Perhaps Chris Lopez will change his mind now that Kailyn Lowry has confirmed he’s the father of her unborn child. Fans are still a bit confused by Kail and Chris’ relationship, and the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy, and are hoping to get answers to their questions when the show returns for Season 8 later this year. Meanwhile, Lowry is preparing for her third child by getting her house ready for another little one. The baby is due this summer.

