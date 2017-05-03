Nick Viall Blaming Peta Murgatroyd And Chris Soules For His ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Elimination?

Nick Viall is not happy about being eliminated from Dancing with the Stars. The former Bachelor star and his partner Peta Murgatroyd were booted from the ballroom on Monday night in a double elimination that also saw Olympic figure skater, Nancy Kerrigan saying goodbye to the competition.

According to OK! Magazine, Nick Viall is feeling a bit cheated by his Dancing with the Stars elimination. Viall, who was said to be in a bad mood following his exit from the show, is now allegedly blaming his partner Peta Murgatroyd, and fellow Bachelor star Chris Soules, for his untimely elimination. Viall reportedly felt like Murgatroyd, who gave birth to her first child just weeks before the show began airing, didn’t put in the same amount of effort she gave when she was partnered with former champ, Nyle DiMarco.

“Nick was really bummed about being eliminated and felt like Peta did not give it her all like she did when she was partnered with Nyle DiMarco,” an insider revealed.

Sources also reveal that Nick Viall was telling cast members behind the scenes that he felt the Chris Soules’ recent arrest had an impact on him being booted from the show.

What an amazing experience!! Sad to see it end. @petamurgatroyd thanks for being such an amazing partner! A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on May 1, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

“He was not in a good mood after being eliminated, and told cast members that he felt like Chris Soules’ incident had an impact on him. Basically, he was blaming everyone else but himself.”

As fans of The Bachelor franchise know, Chris Soules was arrested last month after he was driving a truck that collided with a tractor trailer and resulted in the death of the man driving the tractor. Soules was later arrested for leaving the scene of the fatal accident. Police are currently unsure whether Chris was drinking at the time of the crash, although alcohol was found in his vehicle.

“Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home,” Soules said in a statement releasedby his attorney.

“He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers [are] with Mr. Mosher’s family.”

When asked about Chris Soules’ arrest, Nick Viall said it was a “terrible situation.” Meanwhile, Nick will seemingly have some free time now that he’s done with Dancing with the Stars. The Bachelor alum revealed after his elimination that he has no current plans to return to television in any capacity. However, that doesn’t mean that he won’t be busy. Viall is launching his brand new business next week. Nick’s new venture, called The Polished Gent, is a subscription box for men who like to be well groomed, like himself.

????.. nailed it. A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

“Since my mid-twenties, I have put more time than I would like to admit into keeping a youthful appearance,” Nick Viall is quoted saying on the company’s website.

“Most of that time was spent just buying random products hoping some of them might actually work! Sadly that method resulted in a hugeamount of time and money wasted. A handful of products really stood out over the years, and I am excited to share them with you.”

As for Nick Viall’s time on Dancing with the Stars, it seems that The Bachelor doesn’t regret a moment of it, saying he had fun getting out of his comfort zone and challenging himself.

“It’s just fun to get out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself,” Viall told ET.

“Certainly, I got nervous at times when I did that. But [I learned] to have fun anytime you take a risk and to just go for it, and that’s kind of been the biggest takeaway for me and what I’ll always remember about it.”

What are your thoughts on Nick Viall’s Dancing with the Stars elimination? Are you surprised that he’s allegedly blaming Peta Murgatroyd and Chris Soules for his exit?

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]