‘Resident Evil: Vendetta’ Blu-Ray, Ultra HD, DVD Release Date Confirmed, Bonus Content On Home Media Revealed

Immensely popular film franchise Resident Evil, or as it known in Japan, Biohazard, will debut its third installment of animated feature film titled Resident Evil: Vendetta soon. The action-packed CG animated movie from executive producer Takashi Shimizu will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD combo packs. Sony Pictures Entertainment confirmed the impending release, and revealed the bonus content that the home media will contain.

The 4K Ultra HD will have three discs. The combo pack will feature both Dolby Vision High-Dynamic Range (HDR) and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. Needless to say, this release will be the first one from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment to feature both technologies. The home media is expected to be released between June 18 and 20. Besides confirming the release of the home media, the creators of the movie also revealed the special bonus content that buyers will receive.

Chris and Leon are back in Resident Evil: Vendetta coming June 19! #REVendetta pic.twitter.com/7eOowMHZ6J — GameSpot (@gamespot) May 1, 2017

All three variants of home media of Resident Evil: Vendetta will have Filmmaker’s Commentary and a Stills Gallery featuring 30 sketches and designs that illustrate the unique look of the film. The 2-disc Blu-ray and the digital release will also feature “Motion Capture Set Tour with Dante Carver.” The entertaining and informational video will take the viewers on a virtual tour of the set with a detailed look at motion capture creation and cast interviews. If that’s not all, Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD buyers will also get an additional disc that takes fans behind-the-scenes of the “Tokyo Game Show Footage 2016.” Those who grab the 3-Disc 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo Pack from BestBuy will also receive an exclusive Steel-book packaging.

Blu-ray/DVD And 4K Release Date For “RESIDENT EVIL: VENDETTA” https://t.co/YnkgrjzmzN pic.twitter.com/lm114K624z — Horror Town USA (@horrortownusa) May 2, 2017

Resident Evil: Vendetta moves away from the traditional storylines of the live-action movies. In fact, the movie is closer to Resident Evil, one of the bestselling video game franchises of all time. It is supposed to be a follow-up to 2012’s Resident Evil: Damnation and 2008’s Resident Evil: Degeneration. The trailers indicate that at least some part of the action takes place in the dreaded Spencer Mansion. Built in the Arklay Mountains that is located on the outskirts of Raccoon City, the scary architecture is expected to be crawling with bloodthirsty and surprisingly agile zombies.

This new ResidentEvil: Vendetta clip has to be seen to be believed – https://t.co/bf8yOSvnBJ pic.twitter.com/SlA02KChxs — Grant(Ben)Daccarett (@Grant_Daccarett) April 26, 2017

The movie dashed the hopes of Resident Evil fans who were expecting a full-length anime of the franchise. Interestingly, the home media release of the animated sci-fi and horror movie will take place within a few weeks of international screening. Capcom had announced the movie at Tokyo Game Show but back then had merely confirmed that the third installment of the massively popular CG animated film franchise will be released sometime in the spring of 2017 in Japan.

The movie features fan-favorite characters including Leon S. Kennedy (Matt Mercer), Chris Redfield (Kevin Dorman), and Rebecca Chambers (Erin Cahill). The story follows the trio as they aim to stop the spread of a deadly virus that threatens to destroy New York City, reported Anime News Network. The movie is produced by Marza Animation Planet, and has been written by Makoto Fukami, who has given such hits as Psycho Pass. Vendetta has been directed by Takanori Tsujimoto. The talented director has been the guiding force behind movies like Bushido Man.

Resident Evil: Vendetta has a run time of about 97 minutes and has been rated R. It essentially means bloody violence and mayhem should be expected for nearly the entire duration of the movie.

[Featured Image by Shinji Mikami, Tokuro Fujiwara/Resident Evil/Capcom]