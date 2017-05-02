Tomi Lahren Breaks Her Silence On Everything From Glenn Beck To Lady Gaga

After being ousted from TheBlaze by Glenn Beck, Tomi Lahren was left high and dry to ponder what future may lie ahead, even before her wrongful termination lawsuit was settled. Now, as the dust settles, Ms. Lahren is proving she won’t be defeated and she won’t be silenced. In recent weeks, Tomi has returned to her Facebook page, after a judge ordered TheBlaze to return control of the page to Ms. Lahren, though any sign that Lahren was ever associated with Beck’s organization have been deleted. Now, speaking out in a candid interview, Lahren opens up about the issues that caused her termination, her thoughts on feminism in general, and her love for superstar Lady Gaga.

Is Tomi Lahren Defecting From the Republican Party’s Diehard Conservatism?

Always wanted to be in Playboy! Ha! Check out the article and catch me back at it tonight with my pal @SeanHannity on @foxnews 10pmET! #TeamTomi #Playboy #SeanHannity #FoxNews A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on May 2, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

The Washington Times reports that Tomi Lahren is shifting her position on some of her views, though she still considers herself a conservative. In fact, her love for the Republican Party’s views is what’s causing TheBlaze‘s former anchor to separate herself from some of the hard right’s actions. Tomi says the party is only helping the left achieve its goals by seeking to silence powerful female voices.

“I mean, for those are willing to discount me or throw me out as such a strong female voice on the right, or discount me because I don’t link up on every item on your check list? I don’t really need you,” said 24-year-old Tomi Lahren. “You can disagree with me, but if you now hate me or turn your back on me because I have this position, I don’t need you.”

Lahren goes on to explain that loyal conservatives don’t necessarily have to agree with the party’s view on every single issue to be a powerful asset. She adds that instead of eliminating strong female proponents and doing exactly what will advance liberal agendas, the Republican Party should be supporting the outspoken and loyal women among them.

Speaking about her dismissal from TheBlaze, Tomi addressed the remarks made about her by Glenn Beck, suggesting that his statements had more to do with launching a smear campaign against her than the sharing of factual information. Lahren says she was not raised to be a “diva” and explains that her parents instilled a strong work ethic in her, so she prides herself on being a hard-working, career-minded woman.

Tomi also clarified her position on the issue that resulted in her termination, hoping to clarify her thoughts on abortion for her supporters.

“I’m anti-abortion. But I’m pro-choice because I don’t believe the government does most things well, in the same way that I don’t believe a gun-free zone or a weapons ban is going to limit violence. I also don’t believe government-restricted abortion is going to lessen abortion. It’s going to make it less safe and more dangerous for the mother and the baby, which is why I take the position that I’m pro-choice. But personally, I’m anti-abortion.”

Tomi Lahren on Her Love For Lady Gaga and Her Hate of Feminism

Oh hey I have some Final Thoughts posted NOW on my official and only Facebook page. All message, no fluff. See y'all on good ole Facebook! #TeamTomi #imback #finalthoughts #MAGA A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on Apr 19, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

If you’re worried about Tomi’s future, her latest interview should put those fears to rest. The Wrap shares that Lahren was surrounded by bouquets of red, white, and blue flowers, all sent by conservative news outlets hoping to get the unemployed conservative to come to work for them. Lahren is speaking up more candidly, now that her suit against TheBlaze and Glenn Beck has been settled.

One of the biggest concerns for Tomi’s conservative followers is that her views on abortion may be a stepping stone to a more liberal view on other issues. Lahren promises that isn’t the case. In fact, in response to a question about the current feminist movement in the U.S., Tomi says she sees that as something that can’t possibly come to a good end.

“I think of myself as an American, as a daughter, as a friend. I don’t wake up and think, ‘What can I get for free today because I’m a woman’ or use my gender to further some kind of entitlement for me,” says TheBlaze‘s former pundit.

In the past, Tomi has expressed an intense disliking of Beyonce, particularly for a Super Bowl performance that she felt was derivative of the Band-Aid concerts of the past. Lahren also took offense by Beyonce’s salute to the Black Panthers, who Ms. Lahren likens to a terrorist organization.

While Tomi says Beyonce’s cult-like following might have set their sights on her for criticizing the pop artist, she points out that Beyonce didn’t salute Martin Luther King Jr., a popular civil rights figure, but instead chose the Black Panthers, a violent organization with a pattern of attacking police officers.

On the other hand, Ms. Lahren praises Lady Gaga for remaining professional on the Super Bowl stage.

“I was so impressed that Lady Gaga was able to avoid that by leaving the political bulls**t out of it,” says Tomi.

Before closing the interview, Tomi Lahren was given the opportunity to express her thoughts on President Trump’s travel ban. Referred to in the interview as a “Muslim Ban,” Lahren suggested that the phrase was aptly used.

“These are areas that are Jihadist, war-torn countries that want to establish a caliphate under Sharia,” Ms. Lahren said. “And to say that we shouldn’t be monitoring those places is being completely tone-deaf to what’s going on in the world. Look at Europe. They’ve said, ‘Bring them all in,’ and look what’s happening there? It’s a fundamental transformation.”

[Featured Image by Colin Young-Wolff/AP Images]