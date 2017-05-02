‘The Walking Dead’ Plot Hole Filled, Deleted Scenes Revealed

The Walking Dead characters have gone through a lot of changes in the past 7 seasons and when you watch the deleted scenes you will remember a time when they were more focused on just surviving, rather than trying to rebuild a society. These deleted scenes go all the way back to Season 2 of The Walking Dead and the reveal what happened to a group of people that Rick and his group came upon in Season 1.

First, do you remember the Vatos gang from Season 1 of The Walking Dead? Rick, Daryl, Glenn, and T-Dog, came across them when they went back into the city to get Merle and found him gone. Earlier, when he escaped from the tank, Rick had dropped his guns and the group were going to retrieve them. It is then, in Season 1, Episode 4 of The Walking Dead, that Glen gets kidnapped by the Vatos gang. They look like a rough street gang but when Rick and the others go to rescue them, they find out that they are just a bunch of men that are taking care of seniors in a nursing home that were left behind. They end up saving Glen and making some new friends, leaving them with some guns.

Did you ever wonder what happened to the Vatos gang that Rick and his group encountered in Season 1 of The Walking Dead? It was never revealed in the series but there were scenes that were filmed for The Walking Dead that were intended for Season 2, but were cut from the show.

According to Digital Spy, “the season two premiere ‘What Lies Ahead’ was actually two episodes combined – which explains some of the cut material they had.” This is where The Walking Dead deleted scenes that explain what happened to the Vatos gang and the members of the nursing home comes in.

Now, after the CDC blew up and before the group finds the farm, Rick and his group make a stop for supplies and rest and decided that the Vatos gang at the nursing home would be a good place to do that. These scenes would have occurred in an episode of The Walking Dead that took place before the Season 2 opener. Rick tells them that they left the Vatos gang on good terms and that they will let them come in.

Unfortunately, in the deleted scenes from Season 2 of The Walking Dead, you can see that the courtyard of the nursing home is overrun with walkers. After they finally fight them off, they go inside and find that everyone is dead. The Vatos gang and all the seniors of the nursing home are all dead. Not only are they all dead, but they weren’t killed by walkers. They were shot in the head execution style (thus, why they did not turn into walkers).

These deleted scenes from The Walking Dead are a real treat to anyone that is a fan of the show. Beside answering the question of what happened to the Vatos gang and the seniors that they cared for, you get to see some characters of The Walking Dead that are long gone. Firstly, Sophia is still alive and she is Carl’s friend. It is refreshing to see a young Carl still so innocent but brave, caring for his friend. Others that you get to see include Andrea (who is still upset about being “rescued” from the CDC), T-Dog, Lori, Shane, and Dale. And Glen. Everyone misses him.

The group rests in the nursing home on a cleared floor at the top of the building before they go on their way to Fort Benning. There are even some deleted scenes from the first episode of Season 2 of The Walking Dead that did air.

Why didn’t this episode of The Walking Dead air, as was originally intended? Digital Spy revealed that, “Robert Kirkman and Glen Mazzara said at the time that there was interest in driving the story at a quicker pace.”

There is one question that surely must leave fans of The Walking Dead scratching their heads though. Who killed the Vatos gang and the members of the nursing home on The Walking Dead deleted scenes? Unfortunately, it will never likely be revealed. Could this have been intended to be the first hint of the Governor though? Or was it the beginning of another group that never came to fruition?

What do you think of these deleted scenes from The Walking Dead?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]