Unlock The ‘Overwatch’ Officer D.Va Skin Now By Playing ‘Heroes Of The Storm’

D.Va’s officer skin and the Busan Police Hovercycle are now obtainable for Overwatch and Heroes of the Storm, respectively. The second quest in Nexus Challenge 2.0 is now available in Heroes of the Storm. Players can complete five matches in the Blizzard Entertainment MOBA to unlock free skins, sprays, and more in the first-person shooter Overwatch.

The month-long cross-promotion between the Blizzard titles is now entering week two. After maintenance, the second quest is now live giving players a chance to unlock the Officer D.Va skin in Overwatch and the mount in the MOBA. Players will need to complete the first quest in order to be eligible for the second. The second simply requires that players complete five matches beside a friend in Heroes of the Storm in the Quick Match, Unranked, or Ranked modes.

Nexus Challenge 2.0 will be available until May 22. All of the quests will be offered until that date even if they debut later in the event. For instance, the second quest started today but the third will not begin until the week of May 8. The fourth and final portion of the event will start during the week of May 15 according to the official site.

The first quest, which is required to start and complete the second quest, asks participants to play five matches with a friend in Heroes of the Storm as well. However, these matches can be completed in the Versus AI mode in addition to the Quick Play, Unranked, and Ranked modes. The first part of the Nexus Challenge 2.0 unlocks the Oni Genji skin in Overwatch alongside other items for the character as detailed by the Inquisitr.

The third and fourth quests in the challenge unlock even more items for Overwatch, too. An Officer D.Va spray and Officer D.Va player icon are rewards in the event’s third week. Not to mention, the final week of the challenge rewards 10 loot boxes for both games if all quests are completed.

Right now, the only way to unlock the Officer D.Va skin for Overwatch is to complete the Nexus Challenge in Heroes of the Storm. In a forum post on the game’s official site, players inquired if items like these would ever be available outside of the promotion. After all, not everyone has a computer to play Heroes of the Storm especially if they play Overwatch exclusively on console.

Jeff Kaplan, game director for Overwatch, commented on the skins’ availability outside of the event. Kaplan stated that the Oni skin for Genji and the Officer skin for D.Va will eventually be added to standard loot boxes as potential loot. They are only available through the event right now, but one day anyone will be able to unlock them from boxes at random.

“We completely understand that there are some players who do not own or have access to a PC to play Heroes of the Storm. Because of this, we plan to add both the Oni Genji skin and the Officer D.Va skin to the normal, base Overwatch loot box at some point in the future.”

Like the rewards for the first week, players will immediately unlock the Officer D.Va skin in Overwatch after the second quest is complete in Heroes of the Storm. Players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One must have their accounts linked to their Blizzard Entertainment accounts in order to receive the items.

The Nexus Challenge returns! Earn new skins, mounts, and more for both @BlizzHeroes and @PlayOverwatch! >https://t.co/VAgKsIi0X4 pic.twitter.com/OBrmzPRw1N — Heroes of the Storm (@BlizzHeroes) April 25, 2017

This can be done by visiting the Battle.net website, locating Account Management, selecting Security Options, and clicking Connected Accounts. From there a player can link their PlayStation Network or Xbox Live credentials to their Blizzard account. After the Blizzard account is linked to a console login, Overwatch players can confirm the link on their PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles by viewing the game’s Options and Link Account sections.

