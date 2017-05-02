Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Didn’t Attend Met Gala Because He’s Loving Taking Time Off

Kim Kardashian said her husband Kanye West did not attend the Met Gala on Monday night because he was actually enjoying taking some time off. Insiders say the rapper is trying to keep his stress levels down ever since his breakdown and hospitalization back in November.

Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala last year with her husband by her side, wearing coordinating outfits. This year, everyone was wondering where Kanye West was.

MET 2017 @viviennewestwoodofficial A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 2, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Kim Kardashian cleared the air that night when she was asked about her rapper hubby’s whereabouts by Vogue‘s Andre Leon Talley.

“He’s at home. “He’s been taking some time off and really loving that.”

Kardashian, 36, stepped out solo for the Met Gala on Monday evening, wearing a white off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood Couture slip dress with a corset waist.

Apparently, Kardashian did not ride to the event with her sisters and was looking for them during her interview.

“Have you seen my sisters? That’s the question — are they inside? ‘We’re all solo, so we were texting on the way here.”

An inside source close to West already told People that the rapper did not plan on attending the Met Gala this year, saying, “He’s not going because he’s not ready to start attending big events.”

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

For fans worrying about the state of Kim and Kanye’s marriage, the source claimed that the celebrity couple is doing just fine.

“He’s doing great but wants to keep his stress levels low and just wants to take more time off. Kim and Kanye are in a great place.”

Since suffering from a breakdown caused by exhaustion in late November 2016, West has been liking having some time off and being able to spend it with his family.

“He’ll be staying back in L.A. with their kids [North and Saint]. Everything is great with him and Kim and he’s supportive of her going solo.”

Easter 2017 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Kim and Kanye have both drastically altered their lives since Kanye’s hospitalization and Kim’s robbery in Paris in October. Sources confirmed that the reality star and her rapper husband are “much more low-key and not in the spotlight like before.”

“They both feel like they are better people and that it has changed their family for the better. They don’t have any desire to go back to how things were.”

Meanwhile, while Kanye was at home with the kids, Kim seemed to be having a great time at the Met Gala. Kim joined in on Kylie’s “annual bathroom selfie,” breaking the Met Gala’s “no social media” rule,” with a bunch of other celebrity friends.

Kardashian also caught her sister Kylie Jenner, 19, spying on Kendall Jenner, 21, getting cozy with her Met Gala date, A$AP Rocky, according to other related reports by the Inquisitr.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also sat and posed for pictures with Rihanna and Balmain’s creative director Oliver Rousteing.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Staff/Getty Images]