Rosie O’Donnell’s Estranged Daughter Claims ‘Vengeful’ Mom Once Attacked Her With Glass Bottle

Chat show queen Rosie O’Donnell’s eldest daughter, Chelsea Alliegro, is continuing to speak out on the alleged bad relationship she has with her famous mom, according to E! News.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail on Tuesday, 19-year-old Chelsea, who has been estranged from The View alum since fleeing her Nyack, New York, residence in August of 2015 and married Nick Alliegro, 31, last year, went on to recall several disturbing interactions with Rosie that she says completely ruined any possible hopes for future reconciliation.

“Since I was 12, Rosie has been verbally abusive,” Chelsea explained, “[and made] me feel that there was something wrong with me. That was something I didn’t like.”

O’Donnell’s daughter, who was reportedly adopted by Rosie as a toddler from her drug-addled birth mother, went on to relay a supposed interaction that occurred in May of 2015 between mother and daughter when the elder O’Donnell, incensed over the discovery of a tattoo Chelsea had obtained three months shy of her 18th birthday, flew into a rage.

“It was pretty late at night,” Chelsea recalled, “[and] a couple of weeks prior, I had gotten a tattoo. [Since] she had spyware on my phone, she could see pretty much everything I did.”

Chelsea was then summoned by Rosie to show off her illegal ink.

“She called me into her room and asked me about the tattoo. I denied it,” Chelsea said, “[so] she asked me to take off my clothes, [since] she didn’t know where [the tattoo] was. I refused [to do that, too].”

That’s when, as stated by O’Donnell’s daughter, her mother tried to attack her with a glass wine bottle for her disobedience.

“She picked up a wine bottle and started chasing me [while] trying to take off my clothes. She told me if I didn’t show her [or] if I tried to leave, she would hit me with the wine bottle, call the police and [then] tell them that I had attacked her.”

After having her life purportedly physically threatened by Rosie — “She kept saying that if she really wanted to, she could kill me,” Chelsea proclaimed — O’Donnell relented and allowed her mother to view the body art, a tattoo of the word “breathe.”

“She ended up pulling my shirt up and seeing it. Then I left. I didn’t see her for the rest of the night.”

While Chelsea wasn’t physically injured that evening, she was, by her own admission, mentally scarred to the point of being afraid to involve police in the supposedly contentious matter.

“I felt it was her word against mine and why wouldn’t they believe her over me,” O’Donnell questioned.

“I didn’t go to the police because of who she is. She would have tried to say I was crazy and they just wouldn’t believe me.”

Despite what Chelsea describes, Rosie appeared to have genuine concerns about her daughter’s safety when she took to her blog that August to spread the word about Chelsea’s disappearance, as the Inquisitr reported back in 2015.

“Chelsea stopped taking her medicine and is in need of medical attention,” O’Donnell wrote on her blog, following a re-share of a missing person’s report for Chelsea.

“[If you have] any information, please contact authorities or 911.”

Nonetheless, Chelsea maintains that she was kicked out by her mother at that time following another verbal altercation that nearly turned violent between the two of them.

“I didn’t want to fight and I just didn’t want to talk,” Chelsea recalled. “[and] I guess she didn’t like that and thought that I would end up leaving on my own eventually, so she told me to leave.”

“I was gone for a week and she knew where I was,” Rosie’s daughter added.

“The week after I left, she told everyone that I was missing and went to the police.”

In response to her child’s allegations, Rosie O’Donnell requested that the Daily Mail also publish a long-worded blog post that, in part, accuses Chelsea’s husband of taking advantage of her “mentally ill” daughter for money.

“Chelsea is mentally ill [and] has been in and out of hospitals most of her life,” Rosie wrote in her infamous lowercase-lettered, semi-poetic styling.

“Born addicted to heroin, she has had a tough road. As for her comments, I assume [you are] paying her, which is why she is selling these tales to you — [they are] unfounded, untrue and desperate.”

Likewise, the Daily Mail allowed Chelsea to publicly acknowledge her mother’s latest declaration.

“I am not mentally ill and I am not doing this for the money,” Chelsea fired back.

“Rosie doesn’t know me and and never will again. She is a cruel, narcissistic and vengeful woman who doesn’t care for anyone but herself, and her writing that on her website just shows how shallow [and] hateful she really is.”

Reps for Rosie O’Donnell did not offer a reply to her daughter’s latter insinuations.

