Donald Trump Mental Health Crisis? Close Aides Worried After Trump’s Bizarre Interviews, Unhinged Behavior

Donald Trump could be entering a mental health crisis, aides close to the president are warning after a 24-hour period filled with bizarre and seemingly unhinged behavior including an interview in which he appeared to lack historic knowledge of the causes of the American Civil War.

Some insiders believe that Trump may be cracking under the pressure of constant resistance and a lack of accomplishments to date. That appears to have come to a head on Monday, when Trump gave a series of head-scratching interviews including on where he walked out when a line of questioning grew tough.

The remarks on the Civil War drew particular criticism, with many noting Trump appeared to show a lack of understanding about the war’s causes or even when it happened.

There were other troubling remarks outside of Trump’s bizarre day on Monday. On a number of occasions this week, Donald Trump has also spoken openly about forcing a government shutdown.

Some insiders believed that Donald Trump could be spiraling into some kind of mental health crisis, with the interviews ranging from bizarre to downright unhinged.

“He just seemed to go crazy today,” one Republican aide told Politico.

There have already been some mental health experts warning that Donald Trump is exhibiting troubling behavior. Dr. John Gartner, a psychotherapist who advised residents at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, is leading a group of mental health professionals called Duty To Warn who are sounding the alarm on Trump.

At a conference held at Yale University last month, Gartner said Trump’s constant lying — including ones easily proven wrong, like his claim that his inauguration was the most-attended in history — is the sign of a deeper mental health problem.

“Worse than just being a liar or a narcissist, in addition he is paranoid, delusional and grandiose thinking and he proved that to the country the first day he was President. If Donald Trump really believes he had the largest crowd size in history, that’s delusional,” Gartner said (via the Independent).

Those assertions have come with some controversy, as medical professionals are generally forbidden from making medical assessments on people they have not treated. But Gartner and others have said they are not actually diagnosing Trump, but rather pointing to troubling signs in his behavior.

There are others raising flags about Donald Trump’s behavior on Monday. Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said he could not remember another time when a president has shown such strange behavior.

“It seems to be among the most bizarre recent 24 hours in American presidential history,” said Brinkley (via The Week). “It was all just surreal disarray and a confused mental state from the president.”

Some have raised the idea of impeaching Donald Trump given his bizarre and erratic behavior and growing scandals regarding his business conflicts and possible ties to Russia, but the likelihood of that would be remote. Despite the warnings of Donald Trump’s bizarre behavior and possible mental health crisis, it would take a massive political shift to have him removed from office given that Republicans control both the House and Senate.

