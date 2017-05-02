NFL Rumors 2017: Detroit Lions Eyeing Star Free Agent Running Back And Wide Receiver?

With the NFL Draft already in the rear view mirror, teams around the league are now starting to look at where they still need to fill a position or two on their rosters before getting ready to head to mini-camps in July. For the Detroit Lions, adding a running back may be a top priority before the season begins, and they may have their eye on who they want.

According to a Detroit News report, the Detroit Lions are showing interest in possibly adding veteran LeGarrette Blount to the roster. Blount is coming off of his most productive season in the NFL, rushing for a career-high 1,161 yards while scoring a league-best 18 touchdowns.

While there is still a good chance that LeGarrette Blount may end up back in New England this fall, the Lions may have an edge over the Giants if Blount decides to choose a different path and sign with one of the two teams reportedly interested in him.

Prior to joining the Detroit Lions organization as general manager, Bob Quinn served as the director of pro scouting for the New England Patriots when the team acquired Blount in a 2013 trade.

During an interview Tuesday morning with 97.1 FM, Quinn didn’t have much to say about his team’s interest in Blount. However, Quinn seems to never tip his hand too much when it comes to the Detroit Lions possibly acquiring players.

“We’ve talked to a lot players that are still unrestricted free agents and I’m not going to really comment on any one specific player or position.”

Quinn did speak confidently about his current stable of backs ability to get the job done, however, after not drafting a running back in the NFL draft this past weekend, adding a solid veteran like Blount could be what the team needs to add a bigger threat to Detroit’s seemingly one-dimensional offense led by Matt Stafford.

“I feel pretty good about the position. There were a couple running backs we looked at the middle part of the draft, but no one we felt was going to come in and really unseat any of the guys we have on the roster.”

The addition of 30-year-old LeGarrette Blount would give the Detroit Lions the power component the current backfield rotation lacks and take some much needed pressure off of Matthew Stafford in the passing game.

Speaking of the passing game, could the Lions be looking to add Michael Floyd to the mix?

It has been rumored since late March that the Detroit Lions may be interested in adding Floyd, who caught 35 passes for the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots last season. The 27-year-old still has plenty left in the tank and with the status of Anquan Boldin still up in the air (whether he will return to Detroit, play for another team or retire) Floyd could be a great complement in the slot along with wide outs Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.

The reason that Michael Floyd has had trouble catching on with a new team has been his off the field problems. Floyd’s DUI issues are a legitimate concern, but he has made it clear that he wants to prove he has put that behind him and can still play the game he loves.

At 6’3″, Floyd could add some nice depth to an offense that is one of the best in the NFC. One other positive that could help the Detroit Lions if they gave Floyd a shot? Both Golden Tate and Theo Riddick, who are key offensive players for the Lions, have known Floyd for a long time, going back to when they all played together at Notre Dame. That could be a big help when it comes to the locker room and overcoming personal off the field issues.

[Featured Image by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images]