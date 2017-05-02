Kylie Jenner Broke Met Gala Rules, Took A Co-Ed Celebrity Selfie In The Bathroom

Kylie Jenner broke the notorious “no selfie” rule at the Met Gala to get her “annual bathroom selfie.” She was joined by Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Lily Aldridge, Brie Larson, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Paris Jackson in the restroom at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on Monday night.

Kylie Jenner struck a pose in the bathroom at the Met Gala on Monday for a co-ed selfie with siblings Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as some other superstar friends, according to Page Six.

Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Ashton Sanders, and Slick Woods were among the group of celebrities huddled together to take the mirror selfie at the Met Gala.

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Brie Larson later re-grammed the photo on her own Instagram account, joking about running into Kylie Jenner in the restroom, “I needed to go to the bathroom and ended up famous.”

I needed to go the bathroom and ended up famous. A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on May 1, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

Michelle Monaghan shared another snap of the selfie from a different angle, joking that she photobombed the “cool kids.” Luka Sabbat and Sophia Li were also posing in the mirror.

When you photobomb all the cool kids. #MetGala #girlsbathroom #selfiecentral ✨ A post shared by Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) on May 1, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

Bella Hadid not only broke the “no photos” rule, according to E! News, the supermodel also broke the museum’s “no smoking” rule with Paris Jackson, Lara Stone, and Ruby Rose.

@zoeisabellakravitz making me blush because she is just as perfect in real life as she is in this picture????????????❤️ @voguemagazine A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 2, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

The Met Gala has a “no social media” policy that went into effect for the guests’ “security and enjoyment of the event.”

Kylie Jenner was hardly the only celebrity to break the rules at the Met Gala on Monday night. Her sister Kim Kardashian West practically documented the entire evening on her Snapchat account.

Kardashian made sure to catch Kylie spying on her sister Kendall getting cozy with her date, A$AP Rocky.

Kylie Jenner was sporting a new, bleach blonde hairstyle to the Met Gala, which she said was because Donatella Versace liked it that way.

“When Donatella wants you to go blonde… you go f**king BLONDE.”

MY DATE???? ICONIC A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

The 19-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Met Gala 2017 look was a drastic difference from her ensemble last year. Kylie wore a Balmain gown with her hair dark and shoulder-length.

This year, Kylie Jenner wore a gold Versace gown.

“Honestly, I don’t even know it just happened. They sent me a bunch of design options and I just fell in love with this one. It’s like a waterfall effect.”

The 19-year-old kept her makeup subtle with rosy cheeks and a light pink lip. The reality star had a matching pink manicure as well.

#metgala2017 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 2, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff/Getty Images]