‘The Bachelorette: Why Is Ashton Kutcher On Rachel Lindsay’s Season Of The ABC Reality Show?

The Bachelorette will have a lot of company this season. In addition to a record-breaking 31 guys to choose from, ABC reality star Rachel Lindsay will get some help from a slew of celebrity friends on a star-studded season of The Bachelorette. The network has announced that the show’s first African-American Bachelorette will get visits from celebrity guest stars including Ellen DeGeneres, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis, according to Newsday.

The Bachelorette and six of her boyfriends visit the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the guys will “strip Chippendales-style and play a game of Never Have I Ever.” DeGeneres gave a sneak peek at the date on an episode of her daytime talk show in March when The Bachelorette and her guys stopped by. You can see The Bachelorette star’s Ellen segment in the video at the bottom of this article.

In a separate episode of this season’s Bachelorette, Abdul-Jabbar will teach 10 guys how to do basketball drills, NBA style.

And in an interesting casting move, Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis will appear on The Bachelorette for a very important reason: To judge the performance of Rachel’s suitors in a “husband-material obstacle course.” Because, let’s face it, if you don’t end this show as one-half of an engaged couple, you’re a loser.

Incidentally, Kutcher has a funny connection to The Bachelorette franchise. In 2015, he posted a photo of himself doing a side-by-side comparison with Bachelorette suitor Jared Haibon, a Kaitlyn Bristowe reject who rebounded to the summertime spinoff show Bachelor in Paradise. Kutcher joked that Kunis made him take the photo because he resembles The Bachelorette alum. The actor also called out franchise alum Ashley Iaconetti, who agreed that her crush Haibon looks like a combination of Kutcher and singer Joe Jonas.

Of course, Ashton’s wife has been a fan of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette for a while now. During a Reddit AMA, Kunis revealed that she watches The Bachelor and that she is “addicted” to the ABC reality show after avoiding the series for years.

“This is the first time I’m ever watching it,” the actress revealed in 2015.

“It’s so addictive. I mean, it’s unbelievably addicting. In all 15 seasons or so they’ve done this, I’ve never sat down to watch it. But now — oh my God, these women are crazy!”

Past seasons of The Bachelor franchise have included other celebrity guests, including superfan Jimmy Kimmel, who “took over” an episode of Chris Soules’ season and crashed one of the Iowa farmer’s dream dates. Kimmel even wound up in a hot tub with The Bachelor star.

On The Bachelorette side, comedian Amy Schumer appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of the show where she coached some of the guys for a stand-up comedy stint. Schumer also bonded with The Bachelorette star, at one point gushing that she would like to spend the rest of her life with her. In addition to Schumer’s Bachelorette cameo, Laila Ali, the daughter of boxing great Muhammad Ali, helped the guys out during a boxing-themed date that season.

The 13th season of the female-fronted ABC dating show will kick off with a powwow among The Bachelorette and her friends from Nick Viall’s season, including Raven Gates, Astrid Loch, Corinne Olympios, and Kristina Schulman. Throughout the season, Rachel will also travel to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Copenhagen, Geneva, and Oslo with her guys.

Take a look at the video below for a sneak peek at Ellen DeGeneres on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

