Aaron Hernandez has been plagued by allegations of having a gay lover since his death on April 19.

According to a number of reports, Aaron Hernandez had a longstanding relationship with Kennedy and wrote his fellow inmate and friend a suicide note before taking his life at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Facility in Shirley, Massachusetts.

However, according to Aaron Hernandez’s attorney, Jose Baez, his client never left a note for Kennedy.

“Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false,” Baez said in a statement, via NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk. “These are malicious leaks used to tarnish someone who is dead…. Notwithstanding my unambiguous statement that there were no such letters, representatives, on behalf of an individual named Kyle Kennedy, continues to advise the media such a gay love letter exists.”

“Accordingly, on behalf of the family of Aaron Hernandez, I am reaffirming, unequivocally, no such letter to Mr. Kennedy, or any other individual, in or out of prison, exists,” he continued. “I urge anyone continuing to spread these malicious untruths to cease immediately.”

Baez’s statement came days after the attorney of Kyle Kennedy, Larry Army Jr., told press that one of Aaron Hernandez’s suicide notes had been left for his client and revealed that he had requested that his client be given access to the letter.

As a report by the New York Daily News explained, Kennedy is believed to have been the last person to see Aaron Hernandez alive, although that has not yet been confirmed. The outlet also revealed Kennedy, who has been labeled as Hernandez’s alleged “prison boyfriend,” was a 22-year-old convicted armed robber who was put on suicide watch shortly after Hernandez’s passing.

On May 1, Total Pro Sports shared a report regarding the latest rumors surrounding Aaron Hernandez’s suicide and revealed there have been several claims made about the former New England Patriots player’s use of synthetic marijuana. That said, a toxicology report has allegedly shut down the possibility of Hernandez being high at the time he took his life.

“[Aaron Hernandez] did not have any trace of illegal drugs in his system at the time he committed suicide,” TMZ confirmed to readers on April 29, citing news station WCBV.

According to the report, toxicology tests proved there was no trace of synthetic marijuana in Hernandez’s system on April 19 when he committed suicide by hanging a bed sheet from his prison cell window. The report also revealed that Aaron Hernandez had allegedly drawn an unfinished pyramid on the wall in blood and wrote the word “Illuminati” below it.

As TMZ explained, the figure drawn was much like what is seen on the back of a U.S. dollar bill.

Following Aaron Hernandez’s funeral last Monday, April 24, his family released a statement to press.

“The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank the public for its thoughtful expressions of condolences,” the statement read, according to Perez Hilton. “The family wishes to say goodbye to Aaron in privacy. They thank everyone in advance for affording them some measure of privacy during this difficult time. They love him, and they miss him.”

Aaron Hernandez left behind his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and their 4-year-old daughter, Avielle Janelle Jenkins-Hernandez. During Monday’s service, Jenkins and the child were seen attending the memorial with a few NFL players, including Hernandez’s longtime friends, Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, both of whom shared tributes to the late athlete on their Instagram pages after his death was confirmed last month.

