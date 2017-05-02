Disney Is Bringing Back ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ With Some Interesting New Twists

The leader of the club is still easily known, as everyone can spell his name, but Disney is going to make sure that the world realizes it is Mickey Mouse. Disney is creating a brand new series called Club Mickey Mouse that will serve as an updated version of the classic variety show The Mickey Mouse Club, which featured the lovable Mouseketeers. There will obviously be some modernized changes and twists, though, as it will be entirely on Facebook.

Yes, a brand new series is heading to Facebook later this year, and Disney announced Club Mickey Mouse on Tuesday during their Digital Content NewFront presentation in New York. According to CNBC, the series will be a remixed version of the original variety show and bring in new looks and styles.

The Mickey Mouse Club originally began in 1955 and ran with such well-known members as host Jimmie Dodd, Cubby O’Brien, Lonnie Burr, Bobby Burgess, and Annette Funicello. Over time, different versions known as The New Mickey Mouse Club and The All-New Mickey Mouse Club aired into the 90s.

Josh Mattison is the vice president of digital ad sales for Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, and he told CNBC that this Facebook version just makes sense in today’s world.

“That’s the beauty, We’re not bound to one format. We’re not bound to one length…. You don’t have those same lines when you’re not producing 11s and 22s [referring to 11-minutes and 22-minute standard length TV series]. What makes sense for a consumer? How long would you spend looking at something?”

Yahoo Finance is reporting that there has been no one named from the cast for Club Mickey Mouse as of yet, but ideas are in place. Disney is going to find cast members from their in-house talent company called Maker Studios for this new Facebook series.

Those who will be chosen to star in Club Mickey Mouse can only hope to garner as much success as others did on different versions of the show in the past. Current big-name celebrities such as Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Kerri Russell, Ryan Gosling, and Christina Aguilera all had their turns starring in the series.

It seems as if Club Mickey Mouse is only the start of a new partnership that Disney has with Facebook for online programming. There is going to be an animated gaming-themed show called Coin and a show called Science and Star Wars, which will be sponsored by IBM.

Rita Ferro is the president of advertising sales for Disney, and she said that there are a number of projects in the works.

“Branded content is a priority for Facebook. We’re going to be working with them on a bunch of things.”

There is no set date for the premiere of Club Mickey Mouse on Facebook, but Disney did say that it would begin sometime later this year.

There is not a lot known about the new Club Mickey Mouse series coming to Facebook later this year, but it will be interesting to see if the title of Mouseketeers will return. The Mickey Mouse Club is iconic Disney, and it brought about some of the biggest stars as did the All-New Mickey Mouse Club, and this new show could be the big break for the next huge stars. Disney is always looking to do something inventive, and it never hurts to use what has worked in the past.

