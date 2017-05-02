Khloe Kardashian Claims Lamar Odom Is Still Trying To Reconcile Plus Proof Tristan Thompson Did Not Dump Her

It still not clear yet what happened, if anything, between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. In the wake of the rumors that Khloe got dumped by the Cleveland Cavaliers center, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star still believes that Lamar Odom is trying to win her back according to OK! Magazine. The proof that Lamar still isn’t over Khloe comes from a few things that the former NBA star has done since their divorce was finalized in December.

It turns out that the Khloe Kardashian look-alike that Lamar Odom was dating is one of the biggest clues that he’s still not over the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. The gossip rag reported that Lamar was only dating the Khloe clone to get his ex-wife’s attention.

Thanks @usweekly A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

“She assumes this new romance is another desperate attempt to catch her attention and she’s right. Lamar’s obsessed with winning Khloe back, even though it will never happen,” a source claims.

It was also pointed out that Lamar Odom still lives in Los Angeles. This further adds fuel to the assumption that Lamar is still trying to get Khloe Kardashian to let him back in her life. Lamar was supposed to move to New York to live with his dad after finalizing the divorce from Khloe, and so far, he’s still living in L.A. five months after the paperwork was finalized.

“He promised to move back to New York and live with his dad once the divorce came though, but now he’s acting like a bigger fame whore than ever.”

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 21, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Apparently, Lamar Odom is still busy showing up at all of Khloe Kardashian’s favorite places, hoping for a run-in with his ex-wife. Lamar has been so aggressive about trying to win Khloe back that there are even fears that she might have to take out a restraining order to completely rid herself of him now that they are divorced.

“The worst part of it is that he hits up all of Khloe’s favorite hangouts and still tries to force himself on her friends – even her family.”

All of the stress and pressure from Lamar Odom’s efforts to reconcile couldn’t have been good for Khloe Kardashian’s budding romance with Tristan Thompson. The couple spent eight happy months together before rumors began to circulate that Tristan dumped Khloe.

❤️???????? A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Neither side has spoken out yet so many are still wondering if Khloe Kardashian really did get dumped or if Tristan Thompson is just trying to stay focused on the NBA Playoffs. One thing is for sure though, Khloe hasn’t been incredibly active on social media lately

Those who may be wondering if Tristan Thompson really called it quits with Khloe Kardashian may be interested in this little tidbit though. Khloe was present for the first game of Round 2 as the Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Toronto Raptors. She was seated in her regular spot, right under the basket and closest to the home team according to Cleveland 19.

???? US ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

It’s pretty clear that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not broken up if the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was there to cheer him on at the game just last night. So much for those pesky rumors that Tristan wanted to distance himself from Khloe and return to baby mama Jordan Craig.

Yesterdays attire! #DefendTheLand A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on May 2, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Plenty of Cleveland Cavs fans have been hoping and wishing that Tristan Thompson really would dump Khloe Kardashian. Many blamed a scary Cavs losing streak on the “Kardashian curse” and hoped that Tristan would get away. It turns out that the so-called curse must not be too bad though because the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Toronto Raptors last night 116-105 and move on to play Game 2 on Wednesday in Cleveland.

As for Lamar Odom and his continued attempts to win Khloe Kardashian back, it looks like it’s time for him to go ahead and move on. Khloe has made it clear that she is in love with Tristan and wants to marry him if he’ll ever propose.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]