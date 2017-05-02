‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Reacts To Her Naming Him As Father On Twitter

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has finally confirmed who the father of her third child is. The soon-to-be mother of three made the announcement via Twitter on May 2 and named Chris Lopez as the unborn baby’s father. Now, Lopez is reacting to Lowry’s abrupt announcement.

According to In Touch Weekly, Kailyn Lowry told the world that Chris Lopez was the father of her child via Twitter after she seemingly got tired of all the speculation and headlines about her mystery baby daddy.

When one headlined asked the question, “Is Chris Lopez really the father” of Kailyn’s baby, she tweeted back, “Yeah he is,” finally ending the countless rumors.

Ancestry DNA & yeah he is… stop with the headlines already. https://t.co/tAB1ef6RHu — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 2, 2017

Now, Chris Lopez is reacting to Kailyn Lowry dropping the bombshell that he is the father, and it seems that he had no idea that Teen Mom 2 star was going to name him publicly on social media.

Lopez first tweeted a reaction GIF of actor Jensen Ackles from the TV series Supernatural. In the GIF, Ackles’ character, Dean Winchester, reads something he doesn’t care for on his computer screen, rolls his eyes looking annoyed, and then slams his laptop shut. It would appear that Chris was less than thrilled with Kailyn revealing him as the father of her baby.

A couple of hours later, Lopez tweeted again, this time asking his followers, “Did I miss something?… I’m so lost.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry recently revealed via her publicist that the father of her third child was a friend that she briefly dated. However, it looks like the Teen Mom 2 star isn’t expecting Chris Lopez to be much help when it comes to raising their child. Kailyn recently penned a blog post in which she opened up about the worry she felt about being a single mother and handling a baby all by herself.

Mom x3 + a degree ????????‍???? new blog post up on kaillowry.com of my grad pix shoot we did yesterday with the boys ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help. I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Did I miss something???????? — BAM???? (@HUMBLHSTLR) May 2, 2017

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry is currently filming Season 8 of Teen Mom 2, and MTV is reportedly desperate to get Chris Lopez on the show, which would likely add to the already high ratings. Sources previously revealed that the network was desperate to get Kail’s baby daddy on the show and offered him a nice sum of money to appear on camera. However, it looks like for now he’s not taking the bait.

Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me ???????????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

“Most of the [boyfriends and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” a source told the Ashley. “This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

Also adding drama to Season 8 of Teen Mom 2 will be Briana DeJesus. The former Teen Mom 3 star is joining the cast for the upcoming season and is said to be bringing a lot of drama with her. DeJesus, who is known to have a rocky relationship with her mother and sister, also brings with her a bad boy baby daddy, not to mention the fact that she’s currently pregnant with her second child. Much like Kailyn, Briana has also chosen not to reveal the identity of her unborn child’s father.

What are your thoughts on the latest Teen Mom 2 news? What do you think about Kailyn Lowry revealing Chris Lopez as her baby daddy and his online reaction to her announcement?

