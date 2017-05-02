‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Yoda Influences Luke’s View Of The Jedi, Changes Rey’s Training

While it is now unlikely to see the legendary trio Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) together again, Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi still has some epic reunions lined up.

There have been a lot of talks with regards to Yoda appearing in the film as a Force ghost, making it more and more possible that he might actually pop by. Brand new information supporting this has emerged.

A Redditor has provided intel on what will happen in Star Wars: Episode 8 and shared it online. Right off the bat, fans are advised to take it with a pinch of salt as the details are yet to be corroborated.

Yoda is expected to make an appearance in The Last Jedi to help Luke with training Rey (Daisy Ridley). According to the leakster, Luke will be hesitant to teach her, at least at first.

It will take a lot of convincing on Rey’s part to get him onboard in Star Wars: Episode 8. The Jedi master immediately shuts her down when she asks him to join the war to stop the First Order. As per the source:

“Luke states his days of fighting are over and the practice of Jedi fighting wars has ended. Rey becomes even more upset when Luke begins talking to the birds again, this time seemingly in an argument. Luke declares almost angrily that he will train Rey… if she can pass a test.”

At some point in Star Wars: Episode 8, the Jedi apparently sees for himself that Rey deserves the chance after watching her save the lives of the little birds, possibly the creatures known as convorees, from a monster that emerges from the waters of Ahch-To.

Before beginning to teach Rey the ways of the Force in Star Wars: Episode 8, Luke allegedly turns to Force ghost Yoda for some advice, but only in secret. The leakster explains as follows.

“Luke consults the ghost of Yoda in secrecy. Yoda assures him he’ll be right there along the way to help him train this girl.”

It is unclear how exactly the conversation will go down, but by the end of it, Luke appears to be convinced that Rey has been using the Force all wrong, which makes sense of his change of heart about the Jedi as teased in the Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser trailer.

“Every time she’s used it so far it’s been for violence, but the force is most at its balance when there is peace. He teaches her to control her force impulses, to use the force in a more gentle way.”

If the leak is to be believed, it would seem that Luke’s different perspective about the Force and the Jedi in Star Wars: Episode 8 will have something to do with Yoda.

Either way, fans are once again reminded that the details contained in this leak remain unfounded. Many readers on Reddit are still expressing doubts even though they also see the likeliness of such events transpiring in Star Wars Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

Some question why the leakster would not drop the intel in one go since he claims to know what happens in Star Wars: Episode 8 from start to finish. This gave the impression that he could be making things up as he goes.

Nevertheless, there were always expectations that Yoda will be part of Star Wars: Episode 8. It was revealed in the past that a puppet of the character was made especially for the movie.

Furthermore, Frank Oz, the voice behind the legacy character, hinted in an interview with Variety that the fallen Jedi Master will appear in the Star Wars sequel by denying talking about the film because he’s “been asked not to.”

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will hit the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm and Disney]