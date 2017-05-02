Sean Spicer Takes No Trump-Russia Questions, Reporters Scream ‘Sean!’ – Instead, Spicer Tweets Photos Of Walls

White House press secretary Sean Spicer left a bunch of reporters screaming, “Sean! Sean! Sean!” and asking, “Where did Sean go?” on Tuesday. As seen in the below ABC News video, reporters were left stunned at Spicer’s departure from the White House briefing room, and were forced to scream after Sean, “What about the Putin call?”

White House reporters object as @PressSec leaves briefing without taking questions. pic.twitter.com/G5UtN4LsqS — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 2, 2017

Not only did Spicer not take any questions on Tuesday about Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump’s scheduled phone call the same day, Sean didn’t take any questions at all in what should have been a daily briefing for the press.

Instead, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney spoke for the better part of 40 minutes, with Spicer looking on from the sidelines. As reported by the Hill, Spicer left with the others, and that’s when the above melee with reporters screaming “Sean” could be heard.

Already, the screams of “Sean!” inside the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room are being turned into memes online. However, some folks are not laughing at Spicer’s antics, and see the unusual move of avoiding the press as a suspect one. It’s not often that the White House press secretary avoids the press during what is designed to be a way that the public at large can find out what’s going on in the White House.

Reporters were ready with questions about Trump and Putin, but those questions were not answered in the press briefing. No questions were answered in the press briefing by Sean on Tuesday. However, Sean took to Twitter to tweet out the below photos of border walls, ones that look more like border fences, and once again left more questions than he answered, with Spicer claiming that President Trump negotiated a “spending deal” to “build these,” a tweet that is getting plenty of replies on Twitter.

.@POTUS just negotiated a spending deal where we can build these pic.twitter.com/UI4Wslx9wl — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) May 2, 2017

As seen in the below photo, Spicer stood at the podium only to introduce Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, but departed the daily press briefing at the White House, without taking questions after the men spoke. It was a move that surprised the journalists in the room.

It was a move that has folks reacting to Spicer in a myriad of ways on social media, with the adversarial relationship between the current White House and the media placed more in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, according to the Associated Press reporter Ken Thomas, President Trump and President Putin might meet in Germany in July.

MOSCOW (AP) _ The Kremlin says Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have agreed to try to schedule a meeting in Germany in July. — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) May 2, 2017

Feedback about Spicer from social media can be read below.

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]