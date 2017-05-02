Watch AS Monaco Vs. Juventus Live Stream: UEFA Champions League Semifinal, Start Time, Preview

Italian powerhouse Juventus look to take another step toward winning the only ninth treble in European history. However, the season’s most surprising team, AS Monaco, stand in their way in a UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg match that will live stream from Monaco on Wednesday. With Juve the favorites to advance to their sixth Champions League Final, upstarts Monaco may benefit from the lack of expectations heading into the home leg of the tie.

“Juventus are the definite favorites as they have more experience in this competition,” said former France international Eric Abidal on Tuesday. “But at this stage of the competition it’s better to be on Monaco’s side, without pressure.”

Monaco, of course, have a history of success with seven French Ligue 1 titles — and they currently sit atop the league table with three points and game in hand over defending titlists Paris Saint-Germain. But as recently as 2011, they sat at the bottom of Ligue 2, before a takeover by Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev refilled the club’s coffers and propelled Monaco back into the French top flight.

Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe has sparked the Monaco attack all season. The 18-year-old has tallied five goals in just four UEFA Champions League knockout stage contests, tying hm with the estimable Cristiano Ronaldo for the tournament lead — at least until Ronaldo’s hat-trick on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid.

For Juventus, the attack is likely to center around Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, who recently inked a new deal to stay in Turin until 2022 at a slurry of $7.65 million per year.

With a sixth straight Serie A title all but assured, and a Coppa Italia final upcoming against fourth-place Lazio, Juventus could become only the eighth club to win the treble, after Barcelona captured their second in 2015.

