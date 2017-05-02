Why ‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Kailyn Lowry Chose Now To Reveal The Identity Of Her Baby Daddy

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry has been notoriously silent surrounding the paternity of her third child. Originally, Lowry stated that she didn’t want to reveal his identity because she wasn’t sure how involved he would be in her yet-to-be-born child’s life. Today, however, Kailyn Lowry came clean about who the father is, putting speculations to bed and settling the matter.

Earlier today, Kailyn Lowry admitted that Chris Lopez, one of her friends from Delaware State University, is the father of her child. According to her publicist, the pair briefly dated but cut ties, leaving Kailyn to parent all by herself.

Fans had previously had Chris Lopez as a No. 1 frontrunner for her child’s father due to the many hints the pair dropped.

In a now-deleted tweet, Lopez referred to a child on the way as a “miracle baby.” Kailyn Lowry also joked about picking out names, referring to someone named Chris and the comments he might make about certain choices.

It almost sealed the deal when Kailyn referred to her baby as Baby Lo, which some speculated meant Lopez and others said simply stood for loved one.

Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me ???????????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

After all of these months of keeping quiet about the rumors, why did Kailyn Lowry choose now to spill the beans?

OK! Magazine recently tweeted a headline after Kailyn Lowry posted that she took an ancestry DNA test to find out where her ancestors hailed from.

“Pregnant Kailyn Lowry takes DNA test – Is Chris Lopez REALLY the baby daddy?” the headline read.

Kailyn Lowry, annoyed with all of the speculation, finally put the rumors to bed.

“Ancestry DNA & yeah he is… stop with the headlines already,” she tweeted back.

Clearly, the Teen Mom star was tired of all of the speculation and was ready to let it slip.

Recently, Kailyn Lowry has been tweeting about someone many think is the father of the baby.

“Cut out those toxic to you & you’ll see what you’ve been missing out on,” she wrote.

She also has retweeted several memes that have to do with cheating, in addition to another tweet that seems to be in reference to someone who did her wrong.

“If the person you are with is not your #1 fan, recruit one of the regulars in your iMessages,” she retweeted.

Kailyn Lowry recently revealed that she was nervous about having her new baby all alone from the very start. Although the single mom has always been fiercely independent, she was still in a relationship with the fathers of her previous children during those first difficult baby days.

Kailyn Lowry recently divorced her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and the pair has been seen together in a variety of settings to co-parent their son, Lincoln, 3. Marroquin also had a special relationship with Isaac, 7, Kailyn’s son from a previous marriage. Both maintain they are single, and Marroquin has been seen in Kailyn Lowry’s Snapchats at soccer games and teaching Isaac to ride a two wheel bike.

The Teen Mom will be the first in the franchise to receive a four-year degree. She will graduate from Delaware State University this month, and she even posed for an adorable photo shoot featuring her two sons.

Mom x3 + a degree ????????‍???? new blog post up on kaillowry.com of my grad pix shoot we did yesterday with the boys ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry is still in the dark about the sex of the baby. She says she and the father of the child want to be surprised and she and friend Becky Hayter have decorated the nursery in a completely gender neutral way.

While the walls of the nursery are gray, Kailyn Lowry joked that it looked like a boy’s room because that’s all she knows how to decorate for.

No matter how involved Chris Lopez is, fans know Kailyn Lowry is strong enough to go at it on her own.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]