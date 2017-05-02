Hillary Clinton Says She Would Be President ‘If The Election Had Been On October 27’

Hillary Clinton declared that if the election had been held on October 27, 2016, she’d be president of the United States. The former secretary of state, who ran as the Democratic presidential nominee last fall, claims that if it wasn’t for FBI director James Comey and WikiLeaks, Donald Trump wouldn’t be in office.

Clinton opened up about her election loss at a Women for Women International event in New York on Tuesday, CNN reports. While she took responsibility for her role in the loss, she emphasized that FBI investigations into her emails and the scandal surrounding Russia and WikiLeaks are the real culprits. The release of campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails and an October 28 letter to congress by Comey about the FBI reopening the investigation into Clinton’s private server are what she blames in the reversal of her lead in the election.

Hillary Clinton told a live audience that prior to all of those developments, the majority of Americans were going to vote for her.

“If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president.”

Clinton did give credit to her hardworking staff and volunteers during the election campaign before saying that there it “wasn’t a perfect campaign” because “there is no such thing.” Hillary went on to say candidly that the election was actually made on October 28.

“I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me and got scared off. The evidence for that intervening event is, I think, compelling, persuasive, and so we overcame a lot in the campaign.”

Hillary Clinton didn’t acknowledge Trump’s win and how she “missed the mood of the country,” a CNN political analysts highlight. A vast part of the country felt left out of Clinton’s message during the campaign, but she kept the focus on pointing the finger at Comey and WikiLeaks as the reason why she lost America’s vote to be president.

Hillary Clinton blames Russia, James Comey and herself for her 2016 loss https://t.co/V1n0TJ8f8d pic.twitter.com/ebCgvchUBc — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 2, 2017

Clinton was asked if she thought misogyny played a role in her election loss and said she believes it did, especially where Russian President Vladimir Putin is concerned. She said he’s not one of her fans and that misogyny is “part of the landscape, political and socially and economically.”

Not missing her chance to take more jabs at Trump, Clinton cites the popular vote and asserts that she did win the majority vote in the election. The popular vote has been a source of contention with Trump, who argues that he essentially won the popular vote over Hillary.

Hillary Clinton is back to being an activist and being a part of the resistance. Aside from the Women for Women event, Clinton will appear at the Planned Parenthood 100-year anniversary gala later Tuesday.

Trump “should worry less about the election and my winning the popular vote,” Hillary Clinton says. https://t.co/Up6ZlsQFli pic.twitter.com/9vkqJn6Wew — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 2, 2017

The candid interview Clinton gave is thought to be just one of many appearances like this she’ll give. Being a voice for women’s rights and a former political opponent of Donald Trump’s, she’s not going away quietly. She still has a large support base who look up to her despite the overwhelming loss and the fact that the Democratic Party is searching for a new leader.

Donald Trump hasn’t yet reacted to Hillary’s interview.

Do you agree that Hillary Clinton would’ve won the 2016 election had it been held on October 27?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano]