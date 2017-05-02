‘Big Brother 18’ James Huling Sets The Record Straight: ‘BB18’ Alum Accused Of Bullying His Ex And Drug Abuse

Big Brother 18 fan favorite James Huling and houseguest Natalie Negrotti met on the set of the CBS reality TV show. They hit it off, and their growing friendship became a full-fledged romance. Apparently, sometime just before the holidays, things went sour, and they broke up. However, Negrotti allegedly didn’t want her family and the BB18 fans to know and convinced Huling to “pretend” to be together.

All of the Big Brother drama started to come out after James received a cease and desist letter from his ex-girlfriend, demanding that he stop posting negatively about her on social media. He responded by posting a video, showing the legal document to his 100,000 plus followers.

On Sunday, April 30, Huling posted another Periscope to read a “story” to his Big Brother fans. He titled the fake book, Cheating 101: Skye and Lance.

James: We're gonna have tea time once a week. I'm tellin ya', it's a good book. #bb18 pic.twitter.com/KgCdKH6rJn — gιяℓ ѕмєg #bbcan5 (@girlsmeg) May 1, 2017

The book obviously isn’t real –it is text messages between his ex-girlfriend and the man she cheated with while they were together.

Huling defended himself against the allegation that he “stole” information from Negrotti’s phone. He said that isn’t true because he knew her password and his fingerprint was stored on her phone.

“First off, how is it taking information when my fingerprint is stored in her phone?”

James goes on to say he didn’t take anything from his Big Brother girlfriend’s phone; he has permission to read her texts.

The Big Brother alum reads a few of the text messages that allegedly occurred on November 8, 2016. He claimed that Negrotti stored a fake name, Skye, on her phone, so he wouldn’t know she was talking to another man.

Many Big Brother fans feel sorry for him because it’s obvious that he wasn’t expecting for her to betray him. There was mudslinging on both sides, and Huling felt under attack by Natalie and her cronies.

Hey y'all story time with Me!!! https://t.co/J4UP1csdJc — James Huling (@AsianJamesBB17) May 1, 2017

Big Brother followers voiced concerns that James is using drugs, and that was the cause of the recent salty behavior. James revealed that he isn’t on drugs and that he is just angry about how the breakup ended.

“It’s definitely NOT true. I am 1000% drug-free. I don’t mess with that stuff. Nobody would’ve known she sent those fake paperwork to my house if I hadn’t come out. I haven’t had any contact with Natalie in four months.”

Negrotti has been silent about the breakup on social media. She has mostly ignored all the negative posts about her. Her Big Brother fans have stood up for her and implied that James is bullying her. A few of them have claimed that James is still in love with her, stating that’s why he is so angry right now.

Huling has denied the claim that he is bullying her. He said that she was the one who started it by going to an attorney to send him a cease and desist letter.

I made that 30 min Rant after I got a visit from the mail man. Of course I'm going to Rant on. Plus her (family lawyer told me to do so.) ???? pic.twitter.com/2uO2r5ceiI — James Huling (@AsianJamesBB17) April 26, 2017

Even so, many Big Brother fans believe that he’s taken it too far. His most new Periscope showed that he hasn’t gotten over the fact that she allegedly cheated on him.

James wanted to believe that Natalie genuinely liked him and wasn’t stringing him along. She may have truly cared for him, but for one reason or another, it just didn’t work out.

Who does stuff like this?? I haven't talked to this person in over four months. Not even on the cruise. ???? get a life please….. pic.twitter.com/1TL5WDNN78 — James Huling (@AsianJamesBB17) April 26, 2017

The Big Brother alum also addressed several of Negrotti’s followers that have been allegedly harassing and bullying his loved ones. Apparently, someone had bullied his five-year-old daughter, although he wasn’t clear what was said.

“I will continue to regulate things until they get regulated. Y’all keep talking ’bout my daughter & friends & we’ll keep having tea time.”

Huling and Negrotti’s breakup has been extremely messy. Their Big Brother fans have stepped in, and there are no signs that either side is ready to call a truce.

