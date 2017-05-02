Teen Mom 2 dad Jeremy Calvert is currently in talks to return to the show for the series’ upcoming eighth season.

Although the longtime reality star and ex-husband of Leah Messer, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter Adalynn, has often spoken out against MTV for his dislike of their edits, he appears to be on board with coming back to the show after receiving a salary increase.

“We’re still in negotiation for me to be in Season 8,” he said during an interview with the Ashley’s Reality Roundup on April 30. “Their money offer went up, so, I’ve been filming. We’ll see.”

Just months ago, a source spoke about Jeremy Calvert and his plans for the future, revealing he would not return to Teen Mom 2 under any circumstances.

“[Jeremy Calvert] is so done,” a source told the Ashley last August. “There’s no way he’ll sign on for Season 8. MTV keeps trying to throw money at him, but he isn’t taking it. He just wants away from all the craziness that being on the show brings.”

Jeremy Calvert expressed interest in leaving Teen Mom 2 after filming the first half of Season 7. However, because MTV chose to air the following installment of the series as Season 7B rather than Season 8, his contract restricted him from moving on.

Adam Lind, the ex-boyfriend of Chelsea Houska and the father of her oldest child, also found himself in the same predicament.

“Both guys signed on for Season 7, and wanted out while filming last season,” the source explained to the Ashley. “Neither planned to do any more episodes after that, but MTV kind of pulled a fast one on them and simply extended the season. Instead of the new season being Season 8, it is now Season 7B, which means there were no new contracts signed.”

“It’s unavoidable,” the source added at the time. “They can’t get out of it because they already signed, knowing that it was a possibility that the season would be extended. It happened once before to the cast.”

Jeremy Calvert joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 years ago after he began dating Leah Messer just months after she parted ways with former husband Corey Simms. The couple then tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child the following year.

It’s hard to say why Jeremy Calvert is suddenly on board with a potential return to Teen Mom 2, but it may have something to do with the money. Although the men of the show don’t make nearly as much as the series’ stars — Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Kailyn Lowry — they are paid a substantial amount for the scenes they are part of, and the recent salary increase may have be enough to convince Calvert to come back.

In other Jeremy Calvert news, the reality star and dad recently split from his fiancee Brooke Wehr, who accused him of cheating on her with a number of other women earlier this year. Calvert and Wehr were involved in an on-and-off relationship with one another for about two years at the time of their breakup.

Jeremy Calvert also recently reunited with his ex-wife, Leah Messer, but later insisted to the Ashley that they did not plan on their weekend run-in, nor were they getting back together.

“Me and Leah are not back together, we’re strictly friends,” he said. “If I run into my ex-wife, we’re going to act like mature adults for the sake of our child.”

