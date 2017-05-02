‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Why Kylo Ren’s Mask Is In Pieces

If the latest leaks about Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi are anything to go by, a mother and son reunion is in order, but it will by no means involve crying happy tears.

New information on the second act of the highly-anticipated film has emerged courtesy of a Redditor, who has supplied juicy information on the events that will take place in the first act of Star Wars: Episode 8, albeit unconfirmed.

He reveals in his latest The Last Jedi spoiler dump that Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) will finally come face to face but in possibly the bleakest and the least cordial of circumstances.

In his earlier Star Wars: Episode 8 post, the leakster revealed that Leia will be captured by Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) and will be taken to Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), who will put her behind bars.

Later in Star Wars: Episode 8, Kylo Ren will apparently learn that his mother has been captured. It turns out that he will personally interrogate her to get information that will lead them to Luke Skywalker.

During their first meeting in Star Wars: Episode 8, as per the leak, Kylo Ren has his mask on while speaks to Leia. He addresses her as “general,” which breaks his mother’s heart.

Leia, in turn, calls her Ben, hoping the son she knew is still somewhere behind that mask, but he orders her not to and proceeds to ask her about Luke’s whereabouts, information that Leia would not give up.

This pushes him to use the Force to extract it from her mind, at which point, Leia breaks into tears. The Sith in the making is unable to get anything though. Elaborating on this heartbreaking Star Wars: Episode 8 scene, the leakster wrote:

“He leaves the cell and tells Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) this one will take time. Kylo returns to a room brilliantly white with a chrome wall and removes his helmet. A human like droid administers treatment before he is submerged in bacta.”

He tries for the second time, during which Leia attempts to talk about his father Han Solo, whom he killed in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens. He refuses to do so and asks Snoke for help, who advises him that it is Ben Solo and not Kylo Ren who will “break her.”

“Kylo Ren enters the chamber again. Leia lashes out at him verbally. She demeans him, calls him a coward, and tells him her son died a long time ago. Kylo tries but fails to extract the map from his mother yet again. She once again calls him a coward for having to hide behind a mask to speak with her. He leaves the room. He removes his mask and destroys it. Hux is present and tells Kylo he can hand over interrogation to someone else. Kylo re-enters the chamber. Leia is in awe but heartbroken to see her son again. Kylo coldly extracts the map from her.”

As fans will remember, the teaser trailer for Star Wars: Episode 8 showed Kylo Ren’s mask in pieces. At some point in the film, he will no longer be donning it, exposing the scar on his face and trading it for a Darth Vader-esque cape.

Clearly, the baddie will be almost at the point of no return come Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi. After all, the Knights of Ren leader’s primary concern is to make it right with Snoke.

After his failure in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, where he not only gets himself badly injured but also fails to bring Rey (Daisy Ridley) to Snoke, he just cannot make another mistake.

Much like murdering his father in cold blood, Kylo Ren’s scene with Leia in Star Wars: Episode 8 will not at all be familial as he is pulled further into the dark side and fully leaves his past as Ben Solo behind.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm and Disney]