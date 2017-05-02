﻿﻿Disney Speaks On Possible Changes To Jungle Cruise Attractions For Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Movie

Over the weekend, there was a lot of confusion and stress brought forward by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as he started preparing for his Jungle Cruise live-action movie. It is no secret that the movie based on the popular Disney Parks’ attraction is being made, but the former WWE superstar made it seem as if the attractions around the world would undergo some changes. Well, Disney has now spoken on these possible changes to let fans know what may be coming.

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter let it be known that the Jungle Cruise movie was allowed to move forward as Disney had approved it. The Rock is going to take on the lead role in the film which is set to begin production in spring of next year, but not much more is known.

Over the weekend, Johnson headed to Disney Research and Development to study up on the history of the attraction, and he posted on Instagram about it. In an interesting note, though, he remarked that he would be working with Disney Imagineers to “help re-engineer and re-design” the Jungle Cruise attractions around the world.

It may be needless to say, but this sent Disney fans into a bit of a whirlwind as many were not overly thrilled with the idea of the beloved ride changing. Others felt as if Jungle Cruise ride needed to be updated and could use a bit of a refresher.

This wouldn’t have come as much of a surprise since the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise brought some changes to the park rides. Johnny Depp’s character of Captain Jack Sparrow made his way into the rides as have other characters and scene changes.

As rumors swirled about the possible changes that could be coming to the Jungle Cruise rides, Disney has taken it upon themselves to speak about them. While Johnson did say he would help with a “re-design,” a Disney spokeswoman said that there are currently no plans in place to change the Jungle Cruise theme park attractions at this time, per the Orlando Sentinel.

Not long after that, The Rock did post another picture of himself as he studied up for the Jungle Cruise movie, but he said nothing about changing the park rides.

Considering the Jungle Cruise movie is still at least a couple of years from being released in theaters, it is still possible that the rides could see changes. Movie references and characters (audio-animatronics) could be added in before its release or even after it is out.

Disney says there are no plans in place to change the Jungle Cruise attractions in the park, but that is only at this time. That leaves things open for there to be some changes in the future if Disney sees fit to do that.

For now, the iconic attraction is going to remain exactly as it is at Magic Kingdom, Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland. You can be sure, though, that if the Jungle Cruise movie does really well at the box office, look for possible changes and additions to the rides.

As things currently stand, Disney isn’t going to say a thing. They are a company that likes to keep big news quiet for as long as possible, and they’re not going to admit to anything happening until they are absolutely sure of it or ready.

The Jungle Cruise movie is going to happen and has received the green light by Disney, but it won’t be bringing about any changes to the in-park attractions. While the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise did alter the attractions at places such as Walt Disney World and Disneyland, it doesn’t seem as if the same will happen with a second Adventureland attraction. It appears as if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson simply jumped the gun a bit, but at least he’s excited about the project.

