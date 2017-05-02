Kandi Burruss Questions Why Phaedra Parks Is Hating Her So Much: ‘RHOA’ Friendship Over For Good?

Kandi Burruss was ready to address rumors on The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion about her sex life. Kandi has always been open about her sex life, and she has admitted to experimenting with females in the bedroom. So when rumors surfaced that Burruss had experimented with Porsha Williams, she didn’t deny it. But it bothered her that Williams wanted to deny it so bad by making Kandi look ridiculous. Not only did she say that Kandi Burruss’ private parts smelled bad, but she also hinted that Burruss had used pills to drug her so she could have sex with her. The worst part was that Phaedra Parks, Kandi’s former best friend, was spreading the rumors about her.

According to a new Bravo report, Kandi Burruss is now revealing that she was shocked and angry to learn that Phaedra had so much hate for her. It’s no secret that Parks was upset with Kandi for storing some of Apollo Nida’s assets for him when he went to jail, as she felt completely betrayed by her friend. And when Parks kept talking about Kandi at the reunion, Burruss was shocked.

Stop by @oldladygang today! 177 Peters St SW Atl Ga. 30313 A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Apr 28, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

“I was shocked, angry, disgusted… I could go on. Even with everything that had happened between me and Phaedra, I still didn’t think Phaedra would go so low as to tell someone that I wanted to drug them. Being an attorney, you would think she wouldn’t intentionally spread defamatory false statements about someone. The sad thing was that she didn’t even seem sorry for what she had done. I was thinking, ‘Damn, was there a reason to hate me this much?’ She already assisted Johnnie in helping him to meet an attorney to sue me, and now I find out she was spreading accusations that I want to drug people and take them home! This is too much. I’m so glad the truth finally came out and I’m glad to be able to move on from this,” Kandi Burruss explained, according to Bravo.

It’s incredible to think how fast this friendship has gone down the drain. A few rumors, a few accusations, and conversations that were not had caused the end of this friendship. While Kandi was busy with her career, Phaedra tried to move on with her life after her husband’s sentencing. And Parks was upset that Kandi hadn’t reached out. Now, Burruss reveals that there is no chance of them ever having a friendship again.

Smiling because it's FRIDAY!!!! Thanks @erika_lapearl_mua ???? & @greathairbyshauna ???????? for getting me together today! @concealvirginhair A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Apr 28, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

“Will there ever be a friendship with you and Phaedra? Can you forgive her? #RHOA,” one person questioned Kandi Burruss, who replied, “Hell naw. She wouldn’t have ever admitted the lie if Porsha would not have blasted her. She was not even really apologetic either. Watch next week…”

Some people questioned why Kandi Burruss was so upset with Phaedra and Porsha if what they were saying wasn’t true. And Burruss had a great reason to be upset because if someone is drugging someone for the sake of sex, it’s called rape. And Kandi Burruss doesn’t want to be labeled as a rapist because that label carries some serious consequences. One can imagine that Phaedra wouldn’t appreciate this label either, as it could affect her law career. And Porsha’s jobs as a journalist would also be affected if she had the same label. And when asked about it, Kandi had no problem explaining her frustrations about it.

“Because that was a criminal accusation. Why wouldn’t I be upset? Lies like that can ruin a person’s life, career, etc…,” Burruss revealed on Twitter, sharing that she doesn’t appreciate this kind of accusation.

Are you surprised that Kandi Burruss is done with Phaedra Parks after this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]