Golden State Warriors Complain About Lack Of Nightlife In Utah, Are Their Heads In The Game?

The Golden State Warriors haven’t even taken on the Utah Jazz in the second round of the NBA playoffs yet, but they’re already complaining about making the trip to Salt Lake City for Games 3 and 4. Some of the Warriors have spoken out about Utah not being the ideal place for them to have fun and party after and in between the games.

According to ESPN, it seemed that the Golden State Warriors were rooting for the LA Clippers to win the seven-game first round series against the Utah Jazz so that they could have some fun while in Los Angeles. However, things didn’t work out that way, and some of the players are not happy about it.

Golden State forward Matt Barnes told the outlet that there is “no nightlife” in Utah for the players to enjoy while they are there, saying that the players want to “be able to have a little bit of nightlife” during their downtime. Barnes also said that winning games is the biggest priority, but critics are already tearing the team apart for their superficial complaints.

“There’s no nightlife in Utah,” Barnes said. “Obviously, as players, you want to be able to have a little bit of a nightlife, but the main focus is winning games. Me personally, I want to get out there [to LA] because I want to beat the Clippers. That’s my former team, and my kids are out there. But as far as nightlife, there’s no comparison to nightlife in Utah and L.A.” “You sit in your room. I think there’s an Olive Garden out there and then a Benihana. So you’ll definitely be locked in [on the game] all the way. L.A., you have a few more dinner options. You’ve got the beach right there and the sun, and I got family. I think as players, we’re pulling to go to LA,” Barnes said before the Clippers loss over the weekend.

Golden State Warrior’s player Andre Iguodala also got in his shots about staying in Utah for Games 3 and 4. Andre claims that Utah can “lull you to sleep,” and that he will be “bored out of his mind,” while waiting to play.

“The problem with Utah is that you’re just sitting there and your mind is, like, dead, because in L.A., you still got energy for the game,” Iguodala said. “Because you’re in L.A., you’re like, ‘Man, this is just the vibe in L.A.’ but in Utah, it can kind of lull you to sleep. And then you’ve slept too long or I’m bored out of my mind and now you got to try to pump yourself up for the game. You know you’re in the playoffs and you’re supposed to be pumped anyway, but the vibe is just like, ‘Man, let’s just get out of here.'”

However, the Utah Jazz wasn’t going to let the Golden State Warriors rip on their city without answering back. Jazz forward Joe Ingles jokingly revealed that the Warriors are more than welcomed to head to LA between games, or better yet, head to Las Vegas to party, offering to “hire a car” for the team.

“They can still go to LA between games if they want,” Joe said with a smile on Monday. “They’ve got enough money to pay for a jet and go home and come back on game day, so… If they want the entertainment, they can drive to Vegas too if they really want. I’ll hire a car for them if they want.”

While many fans immediately began to wonder if the Golden State Warrior’s heads were really in the game and ready for the second round match-up against the Utah Jazz, both Steph Curry and Draymond Green said that the team shouldn’t be worried about any nightlife during the playoffs.

“It’s the playoff. Nobody worried about nightlife during the playoffs,” Draymond Green said.

