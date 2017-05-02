Cynthia Bailey Reveals Why Peter Thomas Walked Off The ‘RHOA’ Reunion Set

Cynthia Bailey is officially divorced from her husband, Peter Thomas, and even though the two remain good friends these days, Cynthia may not know everything that Peter is going through. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans saw how their marriage crumbled as they grew further away from one another. Bailey wanted to end her marriage because Peter had been spending more time in another state, and she didn’t feel like her marriage had survived the trust issues that it had faced a few years ago.

According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey is now revealing that they still have a great relationship, but that doesn’t mean she understood why he chose to walk off the reunion special. During the third installment of the reunion, Andy Cohen invited him onto the show to discuss what had happened on this season of the show. But when Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams started talking about the lies and rumors that had been the focus of this season, Peter decided to walk off the stage and leave the show behind.

“I wasn’t really sure why he walked off at first. I initially assumed he was uncomfortable discussing our marriage, or was upset about something I said. In the end, he made it clear that he was just sick of all the lies and B.S. that has been going on in the circle, and did not want to sit through it. So he left,” Cynthia Bailey explained about Peter’s decision to walk off the stage.

On Instagram, Thomas uploaded a video where he discusses his reason for leaving the stage. In the video, he uses profanity to discuss how fake he feels Phaedra and Porsha are, and he’s tired of filming a reality show with the ladies. He wishes Cynthia Bailey the best, especially since she will probably continue to film the show with the ladies. But her decision to stay on The Real Housewives of Atlanta may not influence her friendship with Thomas.

“I have a great relationship with Peter. We are friends, and we definitely keep in touch on a regular basis. He still has a great relationship with Noelle. I value the friendship, love, and support we have for each other. Married or not,” she pointed out to Bravo.

Surely, it didn’t help when Peter decided to share that he is dating and has met someone who he really likes. This could be someone from Charlotte, as Bailey hasn’t discussed Thomas’ dating life after wrapping up the season.

Bailey has revealed that she and Thomas are no longer together, and the divorce is over. They are able to move forward individually, but they do want to remain friends. And during the reunion special, Peter revealed that he speaks more to Bailey’s daughter than her.

“Peter and I are no longer together. Depending on the situation, sometimes it’s comfortable to be in the same room with him, sometimes it’s not. I was comfortable being at the reunion with him but got emotional talking about what ended our marriage. I think he will always feel like I gave up on our marriage, and I will always feel like I gave the marriage all I could give. Regardless, I am just very grateful that through it all, we still love and respect each other. That means a lot to me,” Cynthia Bailey explained about her friendship with Peter Thomas, revealing that sometimes it is still awkward to be in the same room as him.

