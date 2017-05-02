Game of Thrones Season 7 is almost upon us, and excited cast members have been dropping hints and spoilers as to what we can expect during this coming season. John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) talked on Emily Dean of The Times’ Walking the Dog podcast where he leaked some key information about Sam Tarly’s role in the upcoming Game of Thrones season which premieres on July 16, 2017.

“The thing about Sam is, if he’s still around at this stage, you do suspect that there is gonna be a point to keeping him around.”

Game of Thrones Season 7: More Samwell Tarly Than Game Of Thrones Season 6

In season 6 of Game of Thrones, Sam Tarly was only seen in three episodes according to Hollywood Reporter. The last time we see Sam, he was at the Citadel in Oldtown, and preparing to start his Maester for the Night’s Watch training. In an interview he said that ending up in Citadel is exactly how he wanted his character’s storyline to end up going.

“But if you start with Sam on the ship, and then he ends at the Citadel, that’s basically him achieving everything he’s ever wanted.” “Then, at the end, when he takes the sword, he’s no longer happy to accept that version of himself. The brave new Sam, the Sam that’s achieved all of this, that’s the Sam that we end up with. But he has to face parts of the old Sam before the new Sam can disregard that treatment and not accept it anymore.”

In Game of Thrones Season 7 however, Bradley and Jim Broadbent will share many scenes. Broadbent will be playing an archmaester in this season’s GOT. All this begs the question, why would HBO spend all of this cash on Sam’s storyline if they are planning to kill him off. And Game of Thrones is well known for killing of its major characters as GOT fans know well.

Bradley Believes The Valyrian Steel Sword Is Key

John Bradley revealed this juicy tidbit after hinting that Samwell belives that the Valyrian steel sword will be key in defeating the White Walkers.

Bradley has said before that the sword plays an important role in the series. “I think taking the sword was a symbolic gesture of taking what’s his,” he told TV & Satellite magazine. “He knows only too well that the sword is wasted if it stays in Horn Hill. If it’s just an ornament then it’s not going to do the good he knows he can do with it.”

John Bradley is also of the opinion that Samwell is at the right place at the right time, and that he will play a pivotal role.

“It’s not that he wants to go to the Citadel to have a comfortable life,” he explained. “He genuinely feels he can make a difference, and he wants to, because he’s a very good and proactive character. “He knows he can’t make a difference in the conventional way, or in the battlefield. But he can make a difference here.”

John Bradley’s Early Days on Game of Thrones

Bradley’s actor training actually focused on theater work rather than TV and film, and really struggled to adjust to Game of Thrones. He said that on his first day his ignorance was exposed. But it was this difficult adjustment that led to the bond that formed between him and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) who also struggled.

“I’d like to think that our real-life relationship…does lend itself to a certain chemistry on screen.”

Bradley says that the chemistry was so strong between him and Harington that the producers wrote a new scene- the scene where Sam and Jon are washing tables in Castle Black while talking about girls- just to take advantage of it.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]