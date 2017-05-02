Are Demi Lovato And Selena Gomez Friends Again?

After feuding for years, are Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez becoming friends again?

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, arguably two of the most influential women in entertainment in 2017, have been feuding for years after nearly two decades of strong friendship.

In the 90s and through the first half of 2014, the friendship between Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez seemed as if it could withstand the test of time.

However, then came summer of 2014 when Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, who met when auditioning for Barney & Friends as kids in the 90s, had a mysterious falling out, creating tensions that have lasted to this very day.

However, it looks like the world could see Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez as BFFs once again in 2017, as the “Cool For The Summer” hitmaker recently hinted in an interview that she’s ready to surround herself with a female friend.

Speaking to Mamamia!, Demi Lovato opened up about her struggle to surround herself with females during her early career, but the “Stone Cold” singer hints that she’s changing her thinking, according to Hollywood Life.

Demi Lovato, who says she has always surrounded herself with men, is no stranger to feuding with some of the most popular females in showbiz. Apart from Selena Gomez, Lovato has also infamously feuded with Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus over the years.

While it’s unclear what made Demi Lovato give up on her long list of female friends, which included Selena Gomez, the “Cool For The Summer” singer suggests that she’s ready to review her list of friends in 2017.

Demi Lovato, who is still best friends with Joe and Nick Jonas, admits that she’s made “a specific change,” according to Hollywood Life.

“There was a time I used to say that I just didn’t get along with girls.”

In what appears to be throwing shade at her former BFF Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato says the reason she didn’t get along with girls is because she “didn’t really have any in my life that I trusted.”

Many of Demi Lovato fans believe that she decided to cut ties from Selena Gomez after the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer started spending more time with Swift in the early 2010s.

However, Demi Lovato has apparently made great changes in her thinking in 2017, as the singer says she only recently started surrounding herself with “strong women,” adding that “it’s really made a difference in my life.”

While that may be a direct invitation for Selena Gomez to get back together, Demi Lovato may have said “strong women” rather than just “women” for a reason.

Oh no, did Demi Lovato basically admit she couldn’t trust Selena Gomez?! >> https://t.co/iHVMKAM58G pic.twitter.com/0r8ET8lzL8 — M Magazine (@m_magazine) April 20, 2017

Although Demi Lovato says this in 2017, it looks like the singer started surrounding herself with girl power last year, when she actively supported Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign.

And while Clinton’s campaign was ultimately unsuccessful, Demi Lovato continued her mission to find female friends she could trust and started BFFing with fellow singer Meghan Trainor.

Paradoxically, although Demi Lovato has shown a lack of interest in having female friends and has publicly feuded with Selena Gomez, Swift, and Cyrus, the singer is nonetheless a strong leading voice for all women.

In other news for all fans of Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez’s friendship: the two singers had the opportunity to become friends again on April 27 at the 2017 WE Day California when they reunited: sort of.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato both attended the Los Angeles event last Thursday and, even though they weren’t photographed together, the always-fabulous Miss Piggy made sure to spend time with both of them.

Having a simply fab time with moi’s close personal friend @ddlovato at #WEDay! pic.twitter.com/B6dCou6dl2 — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) April 27, 2017

Apart from Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez, Laverne Cox, Jessie J, Alessia Cara, Lily Collins, Bryan Cranston, Josh Gad, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, and many others attended the 2017 WE Day California, an event dedicated to supporting a movement comprised of 3.4 million young people.

[Featured Image by John Shearer/AP Images]