‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Benicio Del Toro Will Play Gannis Ducain

New details about the plot of Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi have found their way online, revealing details about the ever-enigmatic character of Benicio Del Toro.

The identity of the character that he will play in the highly-anticipated Star Wars sequel has always been shrouded in mystery, leading fans to come up with loads of speculations and theories.

There are those who believe that the Star Wars: Episode 8 newcomer will be an entirely new character while others are under the impression the secrecy means he is someone fans of the franchise are familiar with. A new report hints that it could be the latter.

In a new leak by a Redditor, who recently provided unfounded details on what happens in the first act of Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, it is revealed that Benicio Del Toro will play the role of Gannis Ducain.

This is likely not the first time fans hear about the name since he was name-checked in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens and was revealed to be a former owner of the Millennium Falcon. Some Star Wars fans actually posited that Del Toro would be Gannis, including Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh.

Like Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford), at least before the scruffy-looking nerf herder became one of the galaxy’s greatest heroes, Gannis was a smuggler and was actually part of these two men’s circle.

If the Star Wars: Episode 8 leak is anything to go by, Gannis can be found at a city named Canto Bight, where he awaits the arrival of Finn (John Boyega), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), and BB-8.

As revealed in an earlier leak by the same Redditor, Leia is captured by the First Order in the first act of Star Wars: Episode 8 and is taken to a Star Destroyer where Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) are.

The trio will apparently be tasked to extract her from there in an undercover mission, but they would need “the mole” to help them infiltrate the ship. That mole is none other than Gannis Ducain. The leakster explains as follows.

“Gannis dismisses his guards and immediately tells Finn he’s the mole and the coordinates to Snoke’s location, and tells the trio he’s reported them as Resistance spies and to run now. Finn has the idea to steal an animal from one of the circus attractions and they ride it down to the sea, where they steal a boat to get back to their shuttle while being pursued by [security].”

There is no telling what the fate of the gang will be after this Star Wars: Episode 8 sequence, but it looks like Del Toro’s character, if this leak is legitimate, is on the side of the Resistance.

He also appears to be connected with new Star Wars: Episode 8 character Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern), who was the one who informs Finn about Gannis and his service to the Resistance. Dern’s character is also the person left to lead the fleet with Leia in the hands of the enemy.

While the leak remains unconfirmed, it still presents the possibility that Del Toro ends up playing the role. After all, him being mentioned in The Force Awakens may have been the set-up for his eventual appearance in the Star Wars follow-up. Additionally, since he will be of help to the Resistance, it looks like he will go through the same heroic transition as Han Solo.

Also, since Gannis Ducain is a name that will certainly ring a bell to fans, this could be the reason Disney and Lucasfilm want to keep it a surprise and wait for fans to learn about the character when they see Star Wars: Episode 8 in theaters.

Previous The Last Jedi spoilers involving the character claimed that he is being referred to as The Man in Black. He also owns a fancy and futuristic ship and uses ultramodern gadgets.

Whether or not Del Toro will indeed bring Gannis Ducain to the big screen remains to be seen. With the leak still unsubstantiated, fans are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

The Redditor found it best not to name his source for all the meaty Star Wars: Episode 8 plot details because “it is an excellent way to lose a source.”

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will hit the big screen December 15.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]