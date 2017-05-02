‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Loses Christian Custody – Mustache Back For Vengeance

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease that the dirty secret of Christian Newman’s true paternity won’t stay hidden for too much longer despite Sally Sussman’s insistence that Y&R won’t go there while Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) is dead. Sally also said no Philly reunion and we see that happening this week with a bang, so it’s all about what Mal Young wants – and that is hot ratings.

Scott Digs Up The Truth

New The Young And The Restless spoilers from Soap She Knows say Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) keeps Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) close at hand with a new task assigned. However, that closeness could prove the undoing of The Mustache if he’s not careful with what info he lets Scott access while working together.

Scott gets closer to Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) this week, reveal new The Young And The Restless spoilers and they have their first kiss. It’s sweet Scott is taking slow with Sharon after he almost sexed up Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) on his mom’s couch while drunk. This gives Scott time to know Sharon.

Sharon Confesses Her Crimes

The Young And The Restless spoilers promise this is a new chill Sharon and her mental health seems to be in good shape, but Sharon doesn’t want to start a new relationship off with lies. Sharon wants Scott to know what he’s getting into when he chooses to date her, so Sharon has to unburden herself.

Upcoming The Young And The Restless spoilers predict Sharon will tell Scott all about her mental health struggles, many past marriages, ties to Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and her deep conflicts with the other Newmans. As that all unfolds, the story about Christian and Sully must also be told.

Nick Discovers Victor Hiding Christian Truth

The Young And The Restless spoilers for May sweeps promise Victor came back to Genoa City with a new resolve to make things right with his family, but Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) isn’t interested and booted him to the guest house. Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) is his only ally, but that will change.

Some The Young And The Restless spoilers tease that Scott finds clues that lead him to believe the lies about Christian’s paternity aren’t over, and that sends him to Nick whom he thinks deserves the truth his father has been hiding from him. Nick will hate it, but will have to get a new paternity test in secret.

So Many DNA Tests, So Many Lies

Fans know from The Young And The Restless history that nine out of ten DNA tests in Genoa City are rigged. Victor even helped Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) with her Bella paternity mess. If Nick is smart, he’ll get the DNA test done out of town to confirm whether he’s Christian’s father.

This should be a two-step reveal. First, Nick should discover he’s not Christian’s dad and will run to Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) for comfort. Second, Chelsea knows she can’t keep hiding the secret and will spill the truth that Adam is Christian’s father say new The Young And The Restless spoilers.

Nick Enraged – Dumps Chelsea

There is no explanation Chelsea can offer for keeping this lie with both Adam and Sage Newman (Kelly Sullivan) dead. Nick will rage at Chelsea, tease new The Young And The Restless spoilers, for setting him up for heartbreak all over again. Nick now has to mourn Sage and the son they never had. It wrecks him.

The Young And The Restless spoilers say with the ugly truth revealed, Victor could make a custody play for orphan Christian. With Adam, Sage and Adam’s mom dead, Victor is the only biological grandparent Christian has since Sage was an orphan. Given Victor’s anger at his family, this is a predictable reaction.

Nick: Anything you want to tell me Chelsea?

Chelsea: Umm. No, we're good. No secrets here… #YR pic.twitter.com/NNYwgkfupw — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) May 2, 2017

Chelsea Alone – Nick With Sharon – Victor Gets Christian

After Nick splits with Chelsea, The Young And The Restless spoilers know it won’t be long before he’s knocking at Sharon’s door for comfort. Sharon will be torn since she’s excited about the new guy Scott, but Nick is the man she’s loved since she was a teenager. Plus, Nick is gorgeous – sorry, Scott…

The Christian reveal rocks Genoa City. Chelsea loses Nick and winds up alone feeling like dirt while Sharon and Nick get another shot at love. Meanwhile, Victor cherishes Christian since his other grandchildren were taken from him. This The Young And The Restless spoilers revelation changes everything.

Stay tuned for May sweeps to see the beginnings of this latest plot twist, according to The Young And The Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]