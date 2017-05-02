‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Will Alex Lose His Career?

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers are in, and it looks like Dr. Alex Karev is in trouble yet again. For fans following this season, you know that this year of Grey’s Anatomy hasn’t been great for poor Dr. Karev. First, he barely got his charges dropped from beating up Dr. DeLuca over a misunderstanding. Then, due to his brawl with Dr. DeLuca, he had to spend weeks fighting to keep his career, and settled for doing “scut work” in the clinic.

In between that, he found out that Jo rejected his proposal because she’s technically still married to her abusive husband. At the same time, Alex also learned that she had to change her identity when she came to Seattle. To add insult to injury, the two haven’t spoken to each other in weeks so as far as his personal life goes, it’s been on a downward spiral for this season of Grey’s Anatomy.

While the past Grey’s Anatomy spoilers have focused on the season finale and the supposed fiery episode that’s coming up, we haven’t learned a lot about what Alex Karev’s trajectory will be now that he’s returned to the OR. Well, now we’re learning via new spoilers that Dr. Karev might hit a roadblock at work once again.

According to Christian Post, this week’s upcoming episode titled “Leave It Inside” will see a power struggle between Alex and Eliza on Grey’s Anatomy. Dr. Karev, who has always been a bit of a risk taker both personally and professionally, does something that might land him in hot water.

It’s said that the hot-headed doctor won’t follow regular procedure while treating a patient and is accused of going against the parents’ wishes.

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers state that this might be another infraction for him, and the incident will be forwarded to the board. The board members will then decide on further action. As fans of Grey’s Anatomy know, he is already on thin ice with Chief Bailey, and there was a point where viewers didn’t know whether or not he would be able to practice medicine ever again. Will this be the end for Dr. Karev? Odds are it’s not likely.

In previous spoilers, set photos from a later episode revealed that he will be going to a conference, so unless the board is taking their time deciding what to do with Alex, it seems like his career won’t be in major jeopardy. In an earlier post, we discovered that he would meet Jo’s abusive husband at the conference.

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers revealed that as it turns out, Jo’s husband is a doctor — Dr. Paul Stadler. Actor Matthew Morrison was cast in the role. The last time we heard about the character was through a casting call. At the time, production was looking for, “a Caucasian actor in his mid-40s to play a new doctor who is “appealing, charismatic and charming.” The word “manipulative” was also used to describe the character, too.

It’s not known whether or not Karev will realize he’s Jo’s abusive ex or if he will find out in that episode. Fans of Grey’s Anatomy know that if Alex knew this information from the start he would probably get a little hot headed and try something foolish, so considering we haven’t heard anything about an altercation, it’s safe to say that he’s clueless about Dr. Stadler’s identity, and that’s probably for the best considering how stacked things are for Alex.

What do you think about the latest Grey’s Anatomy spoilers?

