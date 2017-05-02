Is Ryan Seacrest Gay? Kelly Ripa’s New Co-Host Dogged By Gay Rumors For Years, But What’s The Truth?

Is Ryan Seacrest gay? The former American Idol host and now Live! With Kelly co-host has been dogged for years by rumors and speculation that he’s gay, but he hasn’t given any indication one way or the other.

As The New York Daily News reported back in 2010, Seacrest’s sexuality has “long been questioned” in the entertainment industry. That was seven years ago, and as of this writing, rumors that he’s gay persist, and Ryan still hasn’t put those rumors to rest.

So what’s the “evidence” that Ryan is gay? There’s little to none, but here it is, for what it’s worth.

He cleans up well (that is, he wears clothes that flatter him and his grooming is top-notch).

He has a clothing line.

He’s never been married.

That’s it.

I just can’t get enough of @RyanSeacrest ‘a charm! Now I can listening to @OnAirWithRyan and then watch #KellyandRyan pic.twitter.com/4hGCVRi3Uh — Loren (@LolaCoquettish) May 2, 2017

So let’s take a look at that “evidence” and see what conclusions we can draw from it.

First, the “look.” There is something about Seacrest’s appearance and mannerisms that suggest he might be gay. But that means next to nothing. Lots of straight men are conscientious about their appearance, and in the early 2000’s, a popular term emerged to describe men like that: metrosexual.

Further, Seacrest is a popular television personality, and his image is managed by a team of designers, stylists, makeup artists, and others, whose only job is to make sure Ryan looks his best when he’s in front of the cameras.

As for his clothing line: lots of celebrities have their names attached to products, like clothing lines, jewelry lines, perfumes, and so on. Their involvement with those products ranges from simply cashing the check, to overseeing every step in the process, and everything in between.

EPS #promotionalmodels got to hang with Ryan Seacrest while promoting his new clothing line! #eventstaffing pic.twitter.com/S2nhDHg7tp — EventPro Strategies (@EventPro) June 14, 2016

As for how involved Ryan is with his clothing line — you’d have to ask him. And by the way, lots of [presumably] straight men have designed clothing lines, including, but not limited to, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein.

At 42, Seacrest has never been married. He has, however, been linked to various women throughout his career, including Shana Wall, Teri Hatcher, and Julianne Hough, whom he dated for two years. Of course, it’s 2017, not 1965, and the fact that an attractive and successful man of marriageable age hasn’t tied the knot doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s gay.

Not for nothing, Julianne Hough thought Ryan was gay before they started dating.

“He totally wasn’t my type. I thought he was gay.”

Julianne doesn’t say that she continued to think Ryan was gay after their relationship, so take that for what it’s worth.

Apparently, Britney Spears also thought Ryan Seacrest was gay, according to Huffington Post, and “realized” he wasn’t in an awkward interview that resurfaced this week. In the video, which you can see below, Seacrest, Spears, and Black-Eyed Peas member Will.I.Am are talking about cologne. Will asks Ryan, “[Do] you spray cologne on your girl?” A dumbfounded Britney looks confused for a moment, almost as if the wheels in her head are turning, before she awkwardly realizes that Ryan is straight. At least, that’s the interpretation that seems to be de rigeur these days.

Britney Spears realizing Ryan Seacrest is straight???????? pic.twitter.com/msCNAXuwE0 — Girl Code (@ItsGirlCodeTime) August 5, 2016

For the time being, Ryan Seacrest’s sexuality will have to be a secret, as it’s not something that he talks about. He could be in the closet for reasons that are none of your business. Or he could be of the opinion that his sexuality — gay, straight, or otherwise — is a private matter and he simply chooses to keep that to himself.

