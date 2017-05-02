LeBron James Will Pay Fine Of Teammate Who Was Ejected From Game In Cavs Win Over Raptors

LeBron James is stepping up to help out a teammate. The Cleveland Cavaliers star has said that he will pay a fine that his team member, Dahntay Jones, racked up during the Cavs’ second round win over the Toronto Raptors. Jones, who received two technical fouls at the end of the game, was ejected from the match and slapped with a fine of $3k for each tech, which LeBron generously offered to take care of.

According to ESPN, Dahntay Jones only played three minutes in the final quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-105 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. During his brief stint on the court, Jones picked up back-to-back technical fouls for some heated words he exchanged with Toronto’s Norman Powell. Dahntay was then ejected with 18.7 seconds left on the clock.

Jones’ trash talking earned him a $6K fine, which hurts the baller, who signed with the Cavs on the final day of the regular season, and is only making $9,127 with the ball club. However, LeBron James isn’t about to let the majority of Dahntay Jones’ earnings go back to the NBA. James is more than happy to pay the fines out of his huge $31 million salary.

A similar situation happened last season when the Cleveland Cavaliers were battling the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals. Jones, who joined the Cavs on the final day of the regular season last year as well, was suspended for Game 4 against the Raptors after striking Bismack Biyombo in the groin during Game 3. Dahntay was then fined 1/110th of his salary, which then was a meager $8,880. LeBron James also covered that amount.

“I said I was going to pay the fine before I even knew what it was. It didn’t matter, and I told him tonight, I said, ‘Listen, Dahntay, now enough is enough. Stop getting kicked out against Toronto all the time. I’m going to stop paying your d**n fines.’ But yeah, he don’t have to worry about it. He’s good,” LeBron James said after the game.

After the game, Dahntay Jones revealed his thoughts on his two technical fouls, and the situation surrounding the decision to eject him from the game.

“I think it carried on from what happened with Norman hitting K-Love… and then they saw, I guess, [Iman Shumpert] and me talking to the refs about it. Shump was a little upset, and it carried on. It just so happened that Norman walked up on me, so I guess they tried to disperse the situation, but those are the things I said. So if that’s worth getting a technical, all right. But if PJ Tucker is going to talk to us the whole game and talk his stuff, then I don’t understand. I really don’t. I think [the refs] were just sensitive to everything, in my opinion. But it wasn’t that intricate to where I was cussing at people. It was very quick.”

LeBron James also weighed in on the trash talking going on during the Cavs first playoff game with Toronto, revealing that he doesn’t let it bother him and that he’s only there to get the win.

“I don’t really get involved with it too much, unless someone says something to me, and then I’ll say my piece and keep it moving. I focus on what the main thing is. The main thing is to win. I see it going on, I hear it, but I don’t really get involved in it unless, like I said, someone says something to me, and then I can do both.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to play Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

What are your thoughts on LeBron James paying Dahntay Jones’ fine?

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]