WWE Rumors: AJ Styles To Beat Chris Jericho For The US Championship?

Ever since Chris Jericho jumped to the blue brand, the WWE rumors mill has been in overdrive. The latest rumors, of course, suggest that the WWE brass has plans for Chris Jericho to go up against AJ Styles, and Styles plans to defeat Jericho to take home the US Championship!

This is only coming from one site, for now, so you can perhaps take this information with a grain of salt, as it’s considered a rumor.

However, it’s a rumor that’s worth exploring, because it just may turn out to be true — and if it does, it will certainly be an interesting fate for Chris Jericho to meet.

According to the latest WWE rumors from Sportskeeda, tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live will feature a face-off between Chris Jericho and AJ Styles. They got the information from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and that outlet has been very good about reporting the rumors accurately.

But there’s another reason why Jericho will give up the title to Styles: because his band, Fozzy, is going on tour!

“Despite Jericho moving over to SmackDown Live, his band Fozzy still starts their tour this week, which means that he won’t be making many appearances on the blue brand. He is still very much expected to leave sometime this month.”

Meanwhile, according to the latest WWE rumors from Bleacher Report, Styles taking home the US Championship is part of a larger picture for him: to, ultimately, turn face in the WWE.

Fans of wrestling have been waiting for Styles to turn face for a few months now, but it’s only now that he’s facing off against Chris Jericho that this possibility is becoming a reality.

“Given Styles has already shown face tendencies at times when his ego is not front and center, including his respectful handshake with Shane McMahon after WrestleMania, it would make sense for Styles to be on the precipice of a turn to the light. The popular wrestler has the move set and the style to pull it off, while KO has always been a natural bad guy who already helped turn Jericho face a couple months back.”

Finally, the latest WWE rumors from Daily DDT suggest that there’s more to the card than the match between Styles and Jericho. In addition to this main event match, the others — which are all in preparation for WWE Backlash, the next pay-per-view event — include Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin (which they believe will actually steal the thunder away from the Jericho and Styles match).

Then there’s the matches for the Tag Team titles — namely, Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina. The outlet predicts that, if the match should take place, that Becky Lynch will turn heel as a result. This, then, would be a very interesting turn of events for the superstar.

Finally, there’s the match between Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura has proven himself to be a worthy breakout star, and the so-called “King of Strong Style” is well on the path to becoming one of the biggest WWE superstars in history. The outlet predicts that Nakamura will defeat Dolph Ziggler.

Wrestling fans, now it’s your turn: what do you think of this latest round of WWE rumors? Do you think AJ Styles will defeat Chris Jericho and take the US Championship?

[Featured Image by WWE]