Kelly Dodd, Tamra Judge Team Up On New Season Of ‘RHOC,’ Push Vicki Gunvalson Out

It is almost time for a new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and the rumors are already flying. All About the Tea shared that Kelly Dodd and Tamra Judge are going to join forces this season, which sounds like it could be pretty bad for Vicki Gunvalson. Vicki has been a staple on the show from the start, but these girls aren’t going to make things easy on her. Vicki and Tamra go back and forth on if they are getting along with each other or not.

Two sources that All About the Tea says are very solid revealed what is going on this season on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

One source said, “Kelly Dodd has made up with Tamra Judge. She has checked out, and really only cares about collecting a paycheck.”

These two have been through some issues over time, and it looks like they have finally moved on. The idea of Kelly and Tamra joining forces is pretty scary for anyone they decide to go after this season.

When Kelly Dodd started the show, viewers had mixed feelings about her, but she is starting to win them over. At the end of Season 11, Kelly was friends with Vicki Gunvalson, but it sounds like things are going to change for her this time around. It turns out that according to a source, Kelly is scared of the idea of being on Tamra Judge’s bad side.

The source said, “Kelly is scared of Tamra. She doesn’t want a repeat of last season, and just wants to cruise through without making waves.”

Teaming up with Tamra is a great way to do that, but if they don’t watch it, Vicki might come after them.

Tamra Judge had Heather Dubrow on her side last season, but Heather is gone from the show now. She has moved on even though everyone knows she could end up showing up from time to time in an episode or two. With Heather Dubrow gone, Tamra had to find someone else to be on her side, and it looks like Kelly Dodd is who she chose. It sounds like she is falling for every single thing that Tamra is saying to her. The source said that Tamra Judge actually reached out to Kelly Dodd before they started filming this season of the show.

The fans can’t wait to see how Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County goes. Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd teaming up is going to really change things for the upcoming season. This show is never short in the drama department.

Bravo shared that Tamra Judge has one other thing going on right now, too. She has really big plans to build her fitness empire. She owns CUT Fitness along with hubby Eddie Judge. Tamra shared the details about what is going on.

“Our goal is to expand CUT Fitness. I’m working on a fitness app so people around the world can ‘Train like Tamra,’ writing a book on fitness, and hopefully moving forward with my fitness line. It’s not always easy and I’m often overwhelmed. I am the type of person that needs to stay extremely busy or my mind wanders in a million different directions. I start my day at 4:30 a.m. just so I can get everything done. I’m trying to get more organized and finally hire an assistant. Let’s just say it’s not one of my strong points.”

Are you shocked to hear that Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd are getting along so well now? Do you think that there is going to be a ton of drama this season?

