‘Darksiders 3’ Official As Third Horseman Fury Takes Her Fight To Consoles And PC In 2018

The fate of the Darksiders franchise was finally revealed Tuesday. THQ Nordic announced Darksiders 3 is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2018 following an early morning leak of the action-adventure game.

Darksiders 3 will arrive on all platforms sometime in 2018, per THQ Nordic. The game is being developed by Gunfire Games, which is where many of the original developers of the series went after the original THQ folded and took the studio Vigil Games with it. This includes the game director, executive producer, technical director, lead environment artist, and more, according to IGN. An official website is also live.

Similar to the previous two entries in the series, Darksiders 3 will see players take control of one of the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse to battle across a scarred Earth. The hook with this entry is the main protagonist will be the female Horseman, Fury. Her playstyle will be different from War and Death. Additionally, while their stories revolved around proving War’s innocence in starting the apocalypse, Fury is on a mission to hunt down the Seven Deadly Sins.

“Return to an apocalyptic planet Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash action adventure where players take on the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The Charred Council calls upon Fury to battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore humanity and prove that she is the most powerful of the Horsemen. As a mage, FURY relies on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil. The expansive, Darksiders III game world is presented as an open-ended, living, free-form planet Earth that is dilapidated by war and decay, and overrun by nature. FURY will move back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the Darksiders III story.”

Darksiders 3 will follow the same formula of previous entries with an open-world to explore, puzzles to solve, and enemies to hack and slash. The game takes place around the same timeframe as Darksiders 2.

“As promised, we have taken our time to ensure that this next Darksiders will be everything action-adventure gamers and especially Darksiders loyalists could dream of and more,” said Lars Wingefors, co-founder and Group CEO, THQ Nordic AB.

“The Gunfire team brings an intimate involvement with every aspect of the Darksiders franchise since its inception,” said Reinhard Pollice, director of Business and Product Development, THQ Nordic. “There is simply no team better qualified to create Darksiders III, beginning with our unpredictable and enigmatic hero FURY – a mage who is considered the most powerful of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse!”

The original Darksiders turned into a surprise hit when it was released in January of 2010. The game’s release date was part of the surprise as it is not the typical time of year when quality games are released. Darksiders 2 followed in 2012 with a slightly more traditional August release date, but it was not as commercially well-received. Then-THQ President Jason Rubin admitted the game “did not perform to our expectations” in a November 2012 earnings reports despite hitting the requisite quality benchmarks.

The game went on to sell 1.5 million copies, and Vigil Games was gearing up for a third entry in the franchise. THQ went on to file bankruptcy in December of 2012, which sent Vigil Games packing as much of the publisher’s intellectual property was sold off.

Nordic Games acquired Darksiders and other THQ titles in 2013. It later gained the THQ trademark in 2014 and renamed itself to THQ Nordic for better brand recognition.

[Featured Image by THQ Nordic]