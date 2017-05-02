Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West facing marriage trouble?

According to a new report, West may have cited “stress” as the reason behind his absence during last night’s Met Gala in New York City, but there may be more to the story as a source has spoken out with allegations of a fight.

“[Kim Kardashian] really cannot go anywhere with Kanye because they are not getting along at all. He is always trying to upstage her and they are just not in a good place in their marriage right now,” a Kardashian family insider told Radar Online on May 2.

Although Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did pose for a recent Instagram photo with their family, including daughter North West, 3, and son Saint West, 1, the Radar Online report claimed the couple was facing major issues. In addition to an alleged war over the ongoing renovations at their Hidden Hills, California home, the outlet said Kardashian and West were at odds over her reported body obsession and desire to have more kids.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

During a trip to Mexico last month, Kim Kardashian was photographed with cellulite on her backside and ever since, the insider said, she’s been in a complete meltdown over the steady body shaming she’s received.

“[Kim Kardashian] desperately wants to get more liposuction and cool sculpting to fix her body issues and it has caused a lot of tension with [Kanye West],” the insider said. “He refuses to let her go under the knife anymore!”

After the photos surfaced, Kim Kardashian appeared to take a step back from the spotlight in Mexico and as her sisters and friends continued to enjoy the beach, she stayed close to their vacation rental and took a couple of selfies for her fans on Instagram.

Radar Online also noted that the recent dip in ratings on Keeping Up With the Kardashians have added a lot of stress to Kim Kardashian’s life and to her marriage to West.

“[Kim Kardashian] is totally affected by all of this and it has caused her to really take a good look at herself,” said the insider. “She knows that she cannot let herself go right now because the show depends on her to look good. She cannot stand to see all of this hate she is getting and it is starting to affect her entire life.”

Prior to the start of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, many assumed the ratings would be through the roof due to Kardashian’s robbery and West’s breakdown, both of which were discussed on the series.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 27, 2016 at 6:34pm PDT

Earlier this year, another report shared by Radar Online claimed Kim Kardashian was feeling “stuck” in her marriage as her husband recovered from his November 2016 meltdown.

“She would not stop talking about Kanye while they were away and she doesn’t know what she wants to do she feels like she is stuck and is unhappy but she doesn’t know how to make it better and fix the situation,” a source close to the Kardashian sisters revealed.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began dating after Kardashian’s divorce from Kris Humphries and in June 2013, they welcomed their first child, North. One year later, the couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in Italy and in late December 2015, son Saint was born.

To see more of Kim Kardashian and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]