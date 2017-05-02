‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers: The One Couple Fans Will Never See Get Together

Game of Thrones fans love to ship their favorite characters, but there is one couple that viewers will likely never see get together. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reveals that his character, Sir Jaime Lannister, won’t be entering into a relationship with anyone outside of his bloodline anytime soon.

Warning: Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers below!

According to Coster-Waldau, the relationship of Jaime and Brienne of Tarth will never move past the friend zone, which is fine for fans who want to see Brienne end up with Tormund.

Nikolaj recently dished on the possibility of a Jaime and Brienne pairing to Mashable, saying “There’s no question there’s a lot of emotion between them. They have a shared history.”

The Game of Thrones star also revealed that Jaime Lannister is still very much in love with and “committed to his sister,” Cersei Lannister, who viewers know was recently crowned queen of Westeros.

“I mean clearly [Jaime and Brienne] have emotional responses when they’re together,” Coster-Waldau said. “But they would never — I don’t think he allows that to get into his mind, or to act on it at all.”

However, as many Game of Thrones enthusiasts know, there is a fan theory floating around that Jamie may kill his sister Cersei in the upcoming Season 7. The theory states that Cersei is becoming too much like the Mad King, whom Jaime killed, earning himself the nickname “Kingslayer.” If Cersei’s actions as queen become dangerous, Jaime may be forced to make the hardest decision of his life and murder his own sister for the greater good.

“I can see it makes sense, it has a beautiful — it’s a nice circle [that] they are born together in the womb and then he kills her at the end… it makes sense,” Coster-Waldau said of the theory, adding that he didn’t miss the irony of Cersei using wildfire to kill multiple people in the Season 6 finale.

That plan was first devised by the Mad King Aerys before Jaime killed him.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, multiple rumored Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers have been leaked online, and they are pretty crazy. One possibly spoiler suggests Cersei and Jaime’s intimate relationship will continue and that she’ll become pregnant with another one of his children. However, this time the pregnancy will end in a miscarriage, which could drive Cersei even further into her madness.

While Jaime’s love life may be hurting during Game of Thrones Season 7, many fans are hoping that another couple could bloom throughout the season. Spoilers reveal that Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow will finally come face to face, and fans have been waiting for this moment for quite some time. Although viewers found out the two are related during the Season 6 finale, some are still hoping that the pair will get together and possibly even walk down the aisle.

No matter what happens in the romance department, Game of Thrones fans seem to be in for a wild ride when Season 7 begins airing in July. The eight-episode season is sure to close some doors and open up some very big storylines for the eighth and final season of the hit HBO series, which will return in 2018.

Many fans of the show believe that the series will end with Dany sitting on the iron throne with Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister at her side as her most trusted advisers and protectors. However, a popular fan theory may have them become much more to Daenerys. As previously reported, some fans believe that both Jon and Tyrion are members of the Targaryen family, and with them ruling together, the Targaryens will be back in charge when the series takes its final curtain call.

What are your thoughts on the latest Game of Thrones spoilers and news?

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]