‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Snake Poisons Lani, Tripp Suspects Ava Murder Coverup 

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani is poisoned by Snake when her cover is blown, and Tripp suspects that there is more to discover about Ava’s death.

Chad fights for Abigail.

Chad (Billy Flynn) will refuse to give up on his relationship with Abigail (Marci Miller), but she has made it clear she wants to move on.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) thinks that Chad needs to move on as well, specifically with Gabi (Camila Banus). Kate will push the two of them together whenever she gets the chance, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Chad will continue to fight for Abigail and his family. However, Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) could pose a problem for him as he moves in on his woman.

Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that a feud between Dario and Chad will heat up in the coming episodes.

Kate and Chad play dirty.

Days of Our Lives viewers know that Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) has had his eye on an expensive artifact, and now Kate and Chad are interested in it too.

They are willing to do whatever it takes to get what they want and rebuild DiMera Enterprises, even if that means stealing it from Deimos.

Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that if Abigail finds out about Chad’s recent behavior, it could lead her even further away from him, according to Hollywood News Daily.

Lani’s cover is blown.

Meanwhile, Lani (Sal Stowers) finds herself in a troublesome situation. She will accidentally blow her cover on Tuesday’s (May 2) episode, but she won’t back down. Lani is on a mission to take down Snake (Blake Gibbons).

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Lani will fear for her life as Snake makes his next move after finding out she is an undercover cop.

JJ (Casey Moss) doesn’t even know about Lani’s latest meet up yet. Later this week, he will try to rescue Lani when Snake poisons her with drugs.

Tripp doesn’t buy the Johnsons’ story.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) continues to suspect that something is off about what the Johnsons told him. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Tripp will think Steve (Stephen Nichols) is covering up for Kayla (Mary Beth Evans).

Days of Our Lives fans know that Tripp is going down the wrong path with this story, but he is getting closer to figuring out the truth. Steve is actually covering for Joey (James Lastovic), who killed Ava (Tamara Braun).

Soon enough, his secret will be revealed, and Tripp will finally know what happened to Ava.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC at 12 p.m EST.

