‘Teen Mom 2’s Jeremy Calvert Reveals Real Reason He Took Photo With Ex-Wife Leah Messer

Jeremy Calvert, best known for his stint on Teen Mom 2, is the ex-husband of cast member Leah Messer. The pair were recently seen in an Instagram photo, where they were cozied up and taking a photo together in a bar. Since he recently split from fiancee, Brooke Wehr, this sparked speculation that the pair were actually back together and working things out.

Leah Messer has previously expressed frustration over Jeremy Calvert’s job, which often takes him away for several weeks at a time. Because of this, it makes it difficult for the two of them to co-parent their daughter, Adalynn, 4.

Just a little fun, that's all!!!! ???????????????? @kacywalker A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

However, Jeremy Calvert has always had a spot in Leah’s heart. A few seasons ago, she met up with her ex-hubby and revealed that she might still be in love with him.

Jeremy Calvert recently took the time to explain the photo to the press.

“This past weekend, I went to the bar by myself because basically everyone in town was at a concert that was going on in Charleston. After the concert, everyone started coming into the bar including my friends and Leah and her friends. It wasn’t planned or anything, it just happened we went to the same place. So everyone told us to take a picture together. So we did and we posted it. “I was single, so I didn’t see anything wrong with taking an innocent photo with my ex-wife. We have a child together, and we’re not going to start screaming at each other or anything. We get along and we act like mature adults for our kid,” he said.

According to Calvert, his ex, Brooke Wehr, was incredibly upset by the photo. While she was previously thinking about getting back together with Calvert, he says that all changed once he spotted Leah and Jeremy Calvert together in a picture.

Jeremy also explained what happened between the two of them, and even addressed her allegations of cheating.

“Brooke and I broke up back in February. That’s when she posted all the stuff on social media about me, lying about me hooking up with a Teen Mom producer and stuff. After all that, we tried to work things out and we got back together. About two weeks later, we had a talk and she basically told me that she needed me to move to Ohio where she lives, and stop being on the road for work so much in order for our relationship to work. I wasn’t going to walk away from my home in West Virginia or my career, so we ended things again. There was no arguing or anything, just a clean break,” he revealed.

Brooke Wehr has also recently posted receipts of Jeremy Calvert texting her friend, Leanne Chapman, claiming that the two were involved with one another the “entire time” they were together.

Leah Messer, however, has remained out of the messy drama. In a recent Teen Mom 2 episode in which he announces his engagement to Leah, she says that she’s happy for him if that’s who he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

Leah has so far kept mum about the rumors that the pair are reuniting, but she stated on Instagram that it was strictly “just a little fun, that’s all!”

Currently, Leah is happy living the single life. She revealed at the Teen Mom 2 after show special that she was happy to be focusing on herself and her education for once and not putting a guy ahead of her kids.

She has enrolled at West Virginia State University where she is currently taking classes and may end up working toward a degree.

[Featured Image by Leah Messer/Instagram]