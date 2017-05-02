WWE News: Bray Wyatt Discusses Bringing The Wyatt Family Back Together With Luke Harper And Braun Strowman

Over the last couple of months, Bray Wyatt won his first-ever WWE Championship, lost it at WrestleMania 33, and was moved to Monday Night Raw, but he did it all without his “family.” Some fans say that he just doesn’t have the same heat and excitement that he did when he was followed by the other members of The Wyatt Family, but Bray doesn’t believe they are split up for good.

It has been a bit of a roller coaster ride since January, and Bray Wyatt has been at the top of his game and also been down at the bottom of it. His first-ever WWE Championship reign did not last very long, but he did rebound from his title loss by defeating Randy Orton in the strange “House of Horrors” Match.

Now, Bray Wyatt is on his own on Monday Night Raw, and he will have to go about his ways without any other family members. He certainly seems to have set his heights high when he attacked Finn Balor last night as recapped by the official website of WWE, but he knows how to hold his own.

Wyatt was recently on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast to discuss a number of topics, and one of them was his family. As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Wyatt talked about being without Luke Harper, one of the original members of The Wyatt Family, and if they will ever reunite again.

“I have mixed emotions on that. But where he’s at now, he wants to go do his own thing. Go do your own thing because I know who we are. I know where we are as people and when the time is right, we’ll be back together. When we’re needed together, we’ll be together again because, like I said, we are brothers.”

Harper started out the family with Wyatt and Erick Rowan, but other members joined up with them over the years. There was Daniel Bryan for a short period, and Randy Orton was a member of The Wyatt Family earlier this year, but all ended up going astray.

Rowan and Harper are members of SmackDown Live, which means they won’t be reuniting as The Wyatt Family anytime soon. On Raw, Wyatt is now working side-by-side with Braun Strowman, but the giant is immersed in a huge feud with Roman Reigns and doing his own thing at this time.

Still, like Harper, Bray Wyatt does feel as if Strowman will return to the family in time as well.

“It’s going to be in-and-out forever. I think we are owed our own singles successes and I wish the best for Harper and them. I hope they do great, but I’m always here and we’re always brothers. No one ever stopped being brothers, and that’s the thing. No one ever asks me about Braun [Strowman]. Oh, will Braun ever be back? Of course he will. They always come back. I taught him how to tie his shoes and I taught him how to fly and he won’t forget that.”

As all four primary members of The Wyatt Family continue to move ahead on their own, Bray certainly believes they will all come together again.

Bray Wyatt is good enough on the mic, in the ring, and in his character to be successful in WWE all on his own. The only problem is that being partnered with guys like Luke Harper and Braun Strowman made his gimmick that much better. When he was able to lead and control the other members of The Wyatt Family, things were taken to a different level. Now, there may be a reunion sometime in the future, but it certainly doesn’t seem as if it will be anytime soon.

