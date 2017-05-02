‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Who Is Fighting For His Life?

Days of Our Lives spoilers are here, and it looks like there’s one character who is fighting for his life. It’s not rare for a character to be on death’s door on a soap like Days of Our Lives, but if you’re a fan of the show and have been keeping up with the storylines, it’s obvious whose life is in danger.

According to a recent spoilers tidbit by Christian Post, Brady is fighting for his life on Days of Our Lives. As viewers know, Xander shot Brady during a very intense battle. Fans of the show might remember that Xander is basically this couple’s worst nightmare, and he has returned to cause more havoc in their lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers stated that Xander left Brady for dead after he broke into their hiding place in Canada. While he thought the masked man was just after some of their belongings, it was revealed he’s really after Nicole and her baby and that this was all orchestrated by Deimos, who had no intention of letting Brady have Nicole after he professed his love to her.

Xander’s plan was well executed, and he left with Holly and Nicole. However, spoilers state that Brady’s life hangs in the balance. Paul and Sonny will find Brady fighting for his life and will do everything they can to save him. It’s said that they’re going to rush him to the hospital, and once he’s settled, he will ask for Nicole and Holly. As for Nicole, she tries everything in her power to get her and Holly out of Xander’s grasp, but her efforts only land her in more trouble.

Days of Our Lives spoilers via Soap Central also state that while Brady may look like he’s in good hands at the hospital, that doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods yet. Later on in the week, viewers will find out that his health takes a dip and doctors will “feverishly” work on him to save his life. Will he survive his injuries from the shooting? We don’t exactly know yet but fans of the character may be in for a long and stressful week because it doesn’t seem to be easy sailing.

The other part of the Days of Our Lives episode will focus on Tripp. According to Days of Our Lives spoilers, Tripp may finally get the full picture when it comes to the murder of his biological mother. As previous spoilers stated, Tripp has landed in Salem with the hopes of finding his biological mother and father. Once he found his father Steve and received the news that his mother was killed, he made it a point to pursue her killer. What he doesn’t know is that his half-brother Joey is the one who killed his mother. That said, Days of Our Lives viewers know that Ava had it coming to her.

Spoilers state that while Tripp might open up to Kayla about his own guilt over his biological mother’s death, that doesn’t mean he’s dropped his suspicions. It’s said that while he has conflicted feelings over his mother’s death, he still has intentions to keep going down this road until he brings his mother’s killer to justice.

What do you think of the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers? Do you think there will be another death?

