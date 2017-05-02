April The Giraffe Update: Watch Tajiri On The Live Giraffe Cam From Animal Adventure Park Today, New Videos

It’s Tuesday, May 2, 2017, and that means the Animal Adventure Park will run the live giraffe cam from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET today. Yesterday, Good Morning America streamed live from the Harpursville, New York, petting zoo as park owner Jordan Patch revealed the winning name for April’s calf. Allysa’s choice was the most popular selection, indicating that the giraffe keeper and co-parent of April and Oliver (the 15-year-old and 6-year-old reticulated giraffes who call the park home) would select the name for the pair’s calf. Allysa and fellow zookeeper Corey chose the name Tajiri, which is Swahili for hope. The calf’s nickname is Taj, and you can watch the 2-and-a-half-week-old giraffe calf streaming live today from the Animal Adventure Park.

Watch April the Giraffe and Tajiri on the Live Giraffe Cam

You can watch April the giraffe, Oliver, and their calf, Tajiri “Taj,” live on the YouTube webcam from the Animal Adventure Park today beginning at 4 p.m. ET. The video below will automatically live-stream at that time. In addition to the live giraffe cam, you can watch other notable videos shared by the Animal Adventure Park, including the Good Morning America live announcement of Tajiri’s name and the archive footage of April the giraffe giving birth.

The live cam first streamed on YouTube on February 10, 2017, and drew millions of viewers over the next few months. April became a viral internet sensation and sparked giraffe fever worldwide. Today, more people have learned about giraffe gestation, husbandry, and birth, but many have also been enlightened regarding giraffe conservation. Giraffes are a threatened species. You can learn more about the fight to save wild giraffes at the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

When the live giraffe cam was set up on YouTube, several companies contacted the Animal Adventure Park regarding sponsoring the feed. One notable sponsor was Toys R Us. During the live giraffe cam’s feed up until Tajiri was born, the live cam had the Toys R Us logo displayed. After Tajiri’s birth, the live cam featured the Babies R Us logo. Babies R Us has continued to sponsor the park, and they provide their own video updates in addition to latest news updates from the Animal Adventure Park.

After the announcement of Tajiri’s name, Babies R Us shared a video interview with Allysa, where she discussed Tajiri and her interactions with April’s calf. You may watch the latest video from Babies R Us and Animal Adventure Park as well as other featured videos in the video playlist below.

Babies R Us: Behind the Scenes at Animal Adventure Park

The Animal Adventure Park is scheduled for a May 13, 2017, opening date. This is the zoo’s fifth year and to think that they have become a viral sensation with widespread media coverage in such a short time is astonishing. As storms and turbulent weather hit New York, many fans have contacted the park via their official Facebook page to ask if the animals are okay. The Animal Adventure Park is home to many animals, and the park is currently expanding. Those who want to follow the latest news updates from the Animal Adventure Park will find the best way to stay updated is through their Facebook page.

Here is the latest Facebook post from the AAP providing an update on April, Oliver, and Tajiri, along with a new photo of the adorable baby giraffe calf.

Here is a video update that was shared through Facebook Live with Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch and zookeeper Allysa Swilley where they discussed Tajiri and his name.

