‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Finally Confirms Identity Of Baby Daddy

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has finally confirmed the identity of her baby daddy. After months of speculation by fans and media outlets, the soon-to-be mother of three revealed the name of the father of her unborn child via her Twitter account on May 2.

According to Radar Online, the Teen Mom 2 star has had enough of the media speculation about her baby daddy. After Kailyn had decided to take a DNA test using ancestry.com to learn more about her heritage, one magazine outlet revealed that the reality star took the test and asked the question, “Is Chris Lopez really the baby daddy?” Kailyn replied to the tweet with, “Ancestry DNA & yeah he is…stop with the headlines already.”

Ancestry DNA & yeah he is… stop with the headlines already. https://t.co/tAB1ef6RHu — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 2, 2017

Teen Mom 2 fans are not surprised to learn that Chris Lopez is the father of Kailyn Lowry’s baby, as he has been the main candidate since the pregnancy announcement. While Kailyn has revealed through her publicist that the father of her third child is a friend that she briefly dated, she also admitted that she didn’t know how involved the father would be in raising the child. In a recent blog post, Kail opened up about being a single mother of three children. Lowry reveals that she’s “worried” about having the baby by herself with “no help.”

Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me ???????????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

“I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help. I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry is also hinting that Chris Lopez will not have an active role in raising their child. She recently tweeted a few cryptic messages, that fans took to mean she and her baby daddy were on the outs.

“Cut out those toxic to you & you’ll see what you’ve been missing out on,” the Teen Mom 2 star tweeted, as she then retweeted, “If the person you are with is not your #1 fan, recruit one of the regulars in your iMessages.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, MTV has allegedly been begging Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy, who we now know to be Chris Lopez, to appear on Season 8 of Teen Mom 2, which is currently filming. However, as of now, they have had no luck signing him on for the new season.

“Most of the [boyfriends and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” a source told The Ashley. “This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

Mom x3 + a degree ????????‍???? new blog post up on kaillowry.com of my grad pix shoot we did yesterday with the boys ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Lopez is said to not want the “attention that comes with being on the show,” which is something that everyone who appears on the MTV series has had to deal with, especially the significant others of the stars. The network reportedly offered Chris some cash in hopes of getting him on camera, but he’s refused their offers thus far.

Before Kailyn Lowry made her big pregnancy announcement, she revealed on a Teen Mom 2 aftershow that she was dating someone, whom she called “super nice” and “super hot.” Fans now believe she was referring to Lopez.

“I’m kinda seeing someone. He’s super nice, he’s super hot. He’s like a 12 (out of 10). I don’t want anyone finding him because I don’t need the girls going after him,” Lowry said.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry finally confirming the identity of her baby daddy? Were you surprised that she named Chris Lopez as the father on Twitter?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]