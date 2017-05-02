‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Saves Avery, Sonny Kisses A Stranger, Alex Pretends To Be Anna

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nelle will save Avery, which makes Michael happy. Sonny kisses a stranger, and Alex pretends to be Anna, tricking Valentin.

Nelle saves Avery’s life.

Michael (Chad Duell) is mad at Nelle (Chloe Lanier), and all she wants him to do is forgive her. General Hospital spoilers on TVOverMind say that something awful is going to happen to Avery (Harper and Presley Carlson) in the park.

Nelle is going to be there playing with Charlotte and will end up saving Avery’s life.

After this happens, Michael will forgive her. Spoilers say that the two will even end up together once again.

Sonny finds comfort in a new woman.

Sonny (Maurice Bernard) and Carly’s divorce is getting ugly. The two cannot get along, and Carly (Laura West) seems to be doing everything that she can to upset Sonny on purpose, including pretending to be good friends with Ava.

General Hospital fans know that Sonny suspects Ava (Maura West) of having something to do with his son’s death.

Carly also reminds him that she has control of his assets. She will tell him she intends to keep everything, which will infuriate him.

Sonny will have some drinks to cope with the pain at The Haunted Star. However, General Hospital spoilers say he won’t be alone.

Sonny will invite a female lawyer named Martina Morales (Daya Vaidya), and the two will end up kissing.

Ava may be following Sonny though and see the kiss, which she will use to work in her favor.

Alex is scheming as Anna.

Other General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, May 2, include that Anna (Finola Hughes) will show Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) her vulnerable side, showing deep remorse for the past. Valentin will brush off her apology attempt and Anna will insist that he doesn’t know the whole story.

General Hospital spoilers hint that Anna is actually her twin Alex. Alex may be able to break down Valentin’s walls a bit as they continue to grow closer.

Alex will face major consequences when her scheme is eventually exposed.

Liz finds something shocking.

Meanwhile, Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will discover the chimera that Jake (Hudson West) drew on his timeline. She will wonder what this strange creature has to do with her son and what happened to him.

Franco (Roger Howarth) will help Liz solve the mystery but Jason (Billy Miller) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) will also join in to help.

Jason and Sam find Helena’s clue.

Jason and Sam will make a discovery of their own that involves a chimera. The hybrid animal was drawn onto a page in Helena’s (Constance Towers) book as a clue.

General Hospital spoilers on CelebDirtyLaundry reveal that Jason will jump to take action right away because Jake’s birthday is rapidly approaching. He fears that something even worse will happen if they do not get to the bottom o this.

General Hospital airs weekdays at 2:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

