Hillary Clinton, Rosie O’Donnell, And More React To Jimmy Kimmel’s Emotional Story About Newborn Son’s Health

Hillary Clinton hopes Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional story about his newborn son’s health crisis will remind people what’s at stake when it comes to healthcare. Clinton posted a link to Kimmel’s late night monologue in which he detailed his son Billy’s birth story and emergency heart surgery.

The baby, born April 21 to the NBC funnyman and his wife, Molly McNeary, was diagnosed with congenital heart disease shortly after birth when an eagle-eyed nurse noticed his coloring was off after she listened for a heart murmur. After emergency open heart surgery, the 3-day-old baby was saved.

.@jimmykimmel gives emotional monologue about his newborn son, pleads to politicians to ensure healthcare for all. https://t.co/AYkvfILxCj pic.twitter.com/SpZzzIgIIy — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2017

But Kimmel’s son will need more surgeries in the future, which segued the late-night star to the current state of healthcare in the U.S. and Donald Trump’s proposed $6 billion dollar budget cuts to the National Institute of Health, which actually resulted in lawmakers raising funding by $2 billion.

“You know, before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease, like my son was, there’s a good chance you’d never be able to get health insurance, because you had a preexisting condition,” Jimmy said in his monologue.

“If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make. I think that’s something that whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right? … No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life. It just shouldn’t happen. Not here.”

Hillary Clinton posted the clip to Twitter and warned followers to “prepare to tear up.” Clinton also thanked the late night host for reminding the country “what’s at stake with healthcare.”

Watch & prepare to tear up. Thanks @jimmykimmel for sharing your story & reminding us what's at stake w/health care.https://t.co/2kTEeUEG2f — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 2, 2017

Hillary’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, also took to social media to write that she hopes Republican Rep. Mo Brooks, the congressman who introduced Trump’s healthcare bill as the Obamacare Repeal Act, will watch the late-night host’s teary-eyed plea to save the country’s healthcare system.

At least there's no pretense? Hope Congressman Brooks watches @jimmykimmel from last night. https://t.co/5f2PXciSB6 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 2, 2017

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s tweets about the future of healthcare come just days after Trump revealed Obamacare is “dead.” The president also promised a new healthcare plan is on the way with “much lower premiums & deductibles while at the same time taking care of pre-existing conditions.”

You can't compare anything to ObamaCare because ObamaCare is dead. Dems want billions to go to Insurance Companies to bail out donors….New — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2017

…healthcare plan is on its way. Will have much lower premiums & deductibles while at the same time taking care of pre-existing conditions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2017

In addition to Hillary Clinton, several other politicians and celebrities posted links to Kimmel’s story, including Billy Eichner, Rosie O’Donnell, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Nancy Pelosi declared, “Every child deserves to live a healthy life…We must stop Trumpcare.”

All jokes aside, thank you for this @jimmykimmel. You are a gem. https://t.co/u88w3pJGIt — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 2, 2017

"No parent should ever have to decide if can afford to save their child’s life (…) shouldn’t happen. Not here.” @jimmykimmel on healthcare — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 2, 2017

powerful – sending love jk ❤!!https://t.co/tFMoiZRv06 — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 2, 2017

In awe at the ability of @jimmykimmel to honestly, emotionally & generously share this story. One helluva great dad. https://t.co/DI9aI1qRbf — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) May 2, 2017

You had me bawling tonight @jimmykimmel..love and prayers for your family…well done and said — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) May 2, 2017

A touching & most powerful monologue from my friend@jimmykimmel &it has a happy ending.I love him & his whole family.https://t.co/T2mEQh14j6 — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 2, 2017

The topic of affordable healthcare for everyone in America was a big part of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and she logged multiple appearances on Kimmel’s talk show to discuss the importance of the Affordable Care Act. Hillary also talked about her own health after Trump and his team questioned her stamina on the campaign trail and speculated that she was hiding some serious health issues.

“Back in October, the National Enquirer said I’d be dead in six months,” Hillary said, according to CNBC. “So with every breath I take I feel like it’s a new lease on life. I do feel sometimes like this campaign has entered into an alternative universe.”

Hillary Clinton Opens Jar of Pickles on Jimmy Kimmel Show To Prove She’s Strong and Healthy https://t.co/IBQ92oAyUx pic.twitter.com/tT0tNy6Hzr — trumpathon (@trumpathon) April 7, 2017

Clinton, who opened a jar of pickles on the late-night show to prove she is healthy and strong, reasoned that the speculation about her health was likely part of a wacky Republican campaign strategy.

“I don’t know why they are saying this,” Hillary said. “I think on the one hand it’s part of the wacky strategy. On the other hand, it absolutely makes no sense. You’ve got to be prepared for wacky stuff. I’m planning on drawing off my experiences from elementary school.”

